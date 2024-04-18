EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fair Value REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fair Value REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2024
Address: https://www.fvreit.de/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/geschaeftsbericht-2023.html

Language: English
Company: Fair Value REIT-AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Internet: www.fvreit.de

 
