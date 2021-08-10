Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Fair Value REIT-AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVI   DE000A0MW975

FAIR VALUE REIT-AG

(FVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-AFR : Fair Value REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/10/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fair Value REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of 
financial statements 
Fair Value REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 
117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-10 / 16:30 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fair Value REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021 
Address: https://www.fvreit.de/finanzberichte.html 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Fair Value REIT-AG 
              Würmstraße 13a 
              82166 Gräfelfing 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fvreit.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225109 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

All news about FAIR VALUE REIT-AG
10:31aDGAP-AFR : Fair Value REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
DJ
04/29FAIR VALUE REIT-AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17Fair Value Reit-Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/16FAIR VALUE REIT-AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
2020FAIR VALUE REIT-AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
2020FAIR VALUE REIT-AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
2020FAIR VALUE REIT-AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020FAIR VALUE REIT-AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
2019FAIR VALUE REIT : raises 2019 forecast for net income in accordance with German ..
EQ
2019Fair Value REIT-AG Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2019
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24,2 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2020 4,10 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net Debt 2020 58,6 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 3,97%
Capitalization 96,1 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,41x
EV / Sales 2020 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart FAIR VALUE REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Fair Value REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tim Brückner Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Kevin Julian Fuhr Chief Financial Officer
Frank Hölzle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Hartlief Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barbara Deisenrieder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIR VALUE REIT-AG0.74%113
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.12%73 146
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.13.02%44 557
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.17.31%31 855
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.59%27 499
SEGRO PLC31.17%20 676