Faircourt Gold Income Corp. is a closed-end fund. The Company provides investors with exposure to the global companies primarily involved in gold exploration, mining or production, while also providing a tax efficient yield in the form of monthly distributions. The Company's investment objectives are to provide Shareholders with monthly distributions, initially targeted to yield approximately 5% ($0.04167 per Class A Share per month) per annum based on the issue price of $10.00 per Class A Share, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Company invests in gold equities, which include senior and intermediate gold producers that are part of the S&P/Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Global Gold Index. The Company writes covered call options on securities held in the portfolio and cash secured put options on securities desired to be s held in the portfolio. The investment advisor of the Company is Faircourt Asset Management Inc.

Sector Closed End Funds