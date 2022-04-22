Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFH   CA3039011026

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FFH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
687.35 CAD   -1.74%
05:37pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS : Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
GL
04/20Fairfax Announces Hybrid Annual Shareholders' Meeting Details
AQ
04/18FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES HYBRID ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING DETAILS - Form 6-K
PU
Fairfax Announces Conference Call

04/22/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 29, 2022 to discuss its 2022 first quarter results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, April 28, 2022 and will be available at that time on its website at www.fairfax.ca. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (888) 390-0867 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (212) 547-0141 (International) with the passcode “FAIRFAX”.

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 13, 2022. The replay may be accessed at (866) 431-2908 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0955 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
 (416) 367-4941


