Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFH   CA3039011026

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FFH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
675.75 CAD   +2.11%
05:18pRecipe Unlimited closes deal to go private with Fairfax Financial Holdings
AQ
05:03pFairfax Announces Conference Call
GL
05:02pFairfax Announces Conference Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairfax Announces Conference Call

10/28/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 4, 2022 to discuss its 2022 third quarter results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, November 3, 2022 and will be available at that time on its website at www.fairfax.ca. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at 1 (888) 390-0867 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (212) 547-0141 (International) with the passcode “FAIRFAX”.

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 18, 2022. The replay may be accessed at (866) 452-2115 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-1219 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


All news about FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:18pRecipe Unlimited closes deal to go private with Fairfax Financial Holdings
AQ
05:03pFairfax Announces Conference Call
GL
05:02pFairfax Announces Conference Call
AQ
04:34pRecipe Unlimited Brief: Says Completed Going Private Transaction ..
MT
10/27National Bank Notes Fairfax Financial Said to Plan Stake Sale in India's Bangalore Airp..
MT
10/27Fairfax India Brief: Responding to "Market Speculation"
MT
10/27National Bank Notes Fairfax Financial Said to Plan Stake Sale in India's Bangalore Airp..
MT
10/26Fairfax Reportedly to Sell Stake in Bengaluru Airport for $1.5 Billion
CI
10/24Foran Mining Says Fairfax Exercises $33.4 Million of Warrants; National Bank Reviews An..
MT
10/24Foran Mining Says Fairfax Exercises $33.4 Million of Warrants
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 740 M - -
Net income 2022 1 327 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,1x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 11 398 M 11 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 15 891
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 496,01 $
Average target price 631,69 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivian Prem Watsa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. Clarke President & Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Allen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Vinodh Loganadhan Vice President-Administrative Services
Brandon W. Sweitzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED6.36%11 492
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES13.53%41 620
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.94%41 534
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.23.62%36 287
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.18%33 130
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION24.41%26 535