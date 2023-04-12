Advanced search
    FFH   CA3039011026

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FFH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
874.12 CAD   -0.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairfax Announces Hybrid Annual Shareholders' Meeting Details

04/12/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
TORONTO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces additional details regarding its upcoming hybrid annual shareholders’ meeting. As disclosed in our annual meeting materials and on our website, the hybrid meeting will be held both in-person and virtually on April 20, 2023 and will commence at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with the formal annual meeting and a presentation by Prem Watsa, Fairfax’s Chairman and CEO, followed by a Q&A session, all of which will be webcast in real time. Following are additional details on how to access this webcast and to submit questions in advance for the Q&A session.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend and vote at the hybrid meeting both in-person and virtually through a web-based platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/458317822. Shareholders attending virtually are encouraged to access the webcast of the meeting early, access for which will commence at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Additional instructions may be found in Fairfax’s management proxy circular as well as in our virtual AGM user guide which has been posted on our website at: https://s1.q4cdn.com/579586326/files/doc_downloads/2023/04/Lumi-AGM-Virtual-Meeting-Guide-Fairfax-Financial-Holdings-Limited-Annual-Meeting-2023.pdf. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the management proxy circular.

Questions can also be submitted in advance of the annual shareholders meeting by e-mailing them to FairfaxAGM2023@shareholderservices.ca by no later than 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 19, 2023. These questions, in addition to those being sent live through the platform during the meeting, will be received by Fairfax’s moderator, Jeff Stacey, Chairman and CEO, Stacey Muirhead Capital Management Ltd., who will facilitate the Q&A session.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:        John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


Analyst Recommendations on FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 586 M - -
Net income 2023 2 547 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,22x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 16 416 M 16 445 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 47 040
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 649,42 $
Average target price 803,79 $
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivian Prem Watsa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. Clarke President & Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Allen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Vinodh Loganadhan Vice President-Administrative Services
Brandon W. Sweitzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.09%16 416
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-7.92%40 085
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.57%39 039
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-19.04%37 564
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.38%30 554
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.00%25 606
