  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFH   CA3039011026

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FFH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-01 pm EST
949.97 CAD   -0.42%
05:03pFairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares
GL
05:02pFairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares
AQ
02/28RBC Capital Markets Remains Constructive On Fairfax India Holdings
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

03/01/2023 | 05:03pm EST
TORONTO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313March 31, 2023March 15, 2023

















Series D0.45394March 30, 2023
Series E0.198938March 31, 2023
Series F0.39223March 30, 2023
Series G0.185125March 31, 2023
Series H0.41717March 30, 2023
Series I0.207938March 31, 2023
Series J0.43524March 30, 2023
Series K0.315313March 31, 2023
Series M0.312688March 31, 2023

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2023 to June 29, 2023 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D1.923227.714010.48080
Series F1.676406.724010.41910
Series H1.776127.124010.44403
Series J1.848427.414010.46211

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


