TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313June 28, 2024June 14, 2024
Series D0.51558June 27, 2024
Series E0.198938June 28, 2024
Series F0.45320June 27, 2024
Series G0.185125June 28, 2024
Series H0.47840June 27, 2024
Series I0.207938June 28, 2024
Series J0.49667June 27, 2024
Series K0.315313June 28, 2024
Series M0.312688June 28, 2024

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2024 to September 26, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D2.000018.022010.50000
Series F1.753197.032010.43830
Series H1.852917.432010.46323
Series J1.925217.722010.48130

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
 (416) 367-4941