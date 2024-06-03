Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares
June 03, 2024 at 05:02 pm EDT
TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
Series of Preferred Shares
Dividend (C$)
Payment Date
Record Date
Series C
0.294313
June 28, 2024
June 14, 2024
Series D
0.51558
June 27, 2024
Series E
0.198938
June 28, 2024
Series F
0.45320
June 27, 2024
Series G
0.185125
June 28, 2024
Series H
0.47840
June 27, 2024
Series I
0.207938
June 28, 2024
Series J
0.49667
June 27, 2024
Series K
0.315313
June 28, 2024
Series M
0.312688
June 28, 2024
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 28, 2024 to September 26, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
Series of Preferred Shares
Rate (%)
Annualized Rate (%)
Dividend (C$)
Series D
2.00001
8.02201
0.50000
Series F
1.75319
7.03201
0.43830
Series H
1.85291
7.43201
0.46323
Series J
1.92521
7.72201
0.48130
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management. The Companyâs segments include Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off and Non-insurance companies. The Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance segment includes North American Insurers, Global Insurers and Reinsurers and International Insurers and Reinsurers. The Life Insurance and Run-off segment include Eurolife and Run-off. The Non-insurance companies segment includes restaurants and retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India and others. Eurolife underwrites traditional life insurance policies (endowments, deferred annuities, whole life and term life), group benefits, including retirement benefits, and accident and health insurance policies. The North American Insurers include Northbridge, Crum & Forster and Zenith National.