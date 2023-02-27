Advanced search
    FFH   CA3039011026

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FFH)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
938.57 CAD   +0.78%
Fairfax Commits US$1 Million to Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey

02/27/2023 | 05:03pm EST
TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U), in recognition of the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023, is donating an aggregate of US$1 million in funding to support emergency relief efforts in Turkey.

Fairfax has worked with its investee companies and employees in Turkey to identify initiatives and agencies providing support and assistance in Turkey following the earthquake, and donations will be made on behalf of the Fairfax group of companies to support these initiatives and agencies, including to the Canadian Red Cross.

Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax, commented, “We are deeply saddened by the devastation and loss of lives resulting from the earthquake of February 6. We are hopeful that our funding commitment will assist with the provision of essential relief and rehabilitation services for people affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 466 M - -
Net income 2022 839 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 17 293 M 17 338 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 15 891
Free-Float 61,5%
Managers and Directors
Vivian Prem Watsa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. Clarke President & Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Allen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Vinodh Loganadhan Vice President-Administrative Services
Brandon W. Sweitzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED16.12%17 293
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-4.85%44 360
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.15%43 014
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.86%42 678
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-2.96%34 652
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.10.18%25 526