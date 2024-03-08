MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR

(Note: Dollar amounts in this Management Proxy Circular are in Canadian dollars except as otherwise indicated.)

The information contained in this Management Proxy Circular is given as at March 8, 2024, except where otherwise noted.

Voting Shares and Principal Holders Thereof

We have 22,142,338 subordinate voting shares and 1,548,000 multiple voting shares outstanding (these are our only voting securities). Following shareholder approval on August 31, 2015, we amended our articles with the result that the votes attached to our multiple voting shares would continue to be maintained at their then current level of representing 41.8% of the votes attached to all of our outstanding multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares. This result was effected by an amendment to our articles increasing the number of votes attached to the multiple voting shares from 10 to 50 votes per multiple voting share, subject to a limit of 41.8% voting power. As a result, if and when 50 votes per multiple voting share represents 41.8% of the voting power, further issuances of subordinate voting shares will continuously reduce that voting power. Our outstanding subordinate voting shares currently represent 58.2% of the votes attached to all of our outstanding multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares. Each subordinate voting share carries one vote per share at all meetings of shareholders except for separate meetings of holders of another class of shares.

The continuing preservation of the 41.8% voting power of the multiple voting shares is subject to a majority of the minority shareholder ratification vote (i) at the annual meeting of shareholders following the period ending December 31, 2020 and any one or more consecutive five-year periods thereafter during which the number of our outstanding shares (multiple voting shares plus subordinate voting shares) has increased by at least 25%, or following any calendar year more than five years after the last ratification vote (or after August 31, 2015) if the number of our outstanding shares (multiple voting shares plus subordinate voting shares) has increased by at least 50% since the last ratification vote (or after August 31, 2015); (ii) if we intend to issue more than 50% of our outstanding shares in a single transaction; and (iii) within five years after V. Prem Watsa is, for whatever reason, neither our Chairman nor our CEO. At August 31, 2015, the number of our outstanding shares (multiple voting shares plus subordinate voting shares) was 23,583,605.

Each holder of our subordinate voting shares or multiple voting shares of record at the close of business on March 8, 2024 (the "record date" established for notice of the Meeting and for voting in respect of the Meeting) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, either in person at the Meeting, by online ballot through the live webcast platform, or by proxy. Shareholders representing in person, virtually or by proxy at least 15% of our outstanding voting shares constitute a quorum at any meeting of shareholders.

The Sixty Two Investment Company Limited ("Sixty Two") owns 50,620 subordinate voting shares and 1,548,000 multiple voting shares, representing 41.9% of the total votes attached to all classes of our shares (100% of the total votes attached to the multiple voting shares and 0.2% of the total votes attached to the subordinate voting shares). V. Prem Watsa, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, controls Sixty Two and himself beneficially owns an additional 742,108 subordinate voting shares and exercises control or direction over an additional 2,100 subordinate voting shares. These shares, together with the shares owned directly by Sixty Two, represent 43.9% of the total votes attached to all classes of our shares (100% of the total votes attached to the multiple voting shares and 3.6% of the total votes attached to the subordinate voting shares). To the knowledge of our directors and officers, there are no other persons who (directly or indirectly) beneficially own, or control or direct, shares carrying 10% or more of the votes attached to any class of our voting shares.

Concurrent with the above-mentioned amendment of our articles, Sixty Two and V. Prem Watsa entered into an agreement with us which included provisions restricting the sale of the multiple voting shares and prohibiting a holder of multiple voting shares from receiving a premium or additional benefit from the multiple voting shares' special voting rights.