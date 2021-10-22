Log in
    FFH   CA3039011026

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FFH)
Fairfax Financial : ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL - Form 6-K

10/22/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
FAIRFAX ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 5, 2021 to discuss its 2021 third quarter results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, November 4, 2021 and will be available at that time on its website at www.fairfax.ca. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (888) 390-0867 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (212) 547-0141 (International) with the passcode "FAIRFAX".

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 19, 2021. The replay may be accessed at (866) 358-4515 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0131 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

-30-

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2N7 Telephone: 416-367-4941 Facsimile: 416-367-4946

Disclaimer

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 21:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
