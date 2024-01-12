Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has completed its previously announced offering of an additional USD 200,000,000 of its 6.000% Senior Notes due December 7, 2033. Together with the previously issued USD 400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes of this series, there is USD 600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of notes of this series outstanding. In connection with the closing of the offering, Fairfax entered into a customary registration rights agreement.

Fairfax intends to use substantially all of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with a portion of the net proceeds from the issuance of the Original Notes, to repay outstanding indebtedness with upcoming maturities and use any remainder for repayment of other outstanding indebtedness of Fairfax or its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.