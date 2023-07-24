Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited(TSX:FFH.PRG) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and the associated investment management. The Company has four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, Non-insurance companies, and Corporate and Other. Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance segment is comprised of North American insurers, global insurers and reinsurers, and international insurers and reinsurers. Life insurance and Run-off segment is comprised of Eurolife's life insurance operations and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance Company. Non-insurance companies segment is comprised of restaurants and retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and other. Corporate and Other includes the parent entity (Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited), its subsidiary intermediate holding companies and Hamblin Watsa, an investment management company.