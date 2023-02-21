Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFH   CA3039011026

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FFH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
932.70 CAD   +7.35%
08:02aFairfax Financial Brief: Brian Young, CEO of Odyssey Group, will begin to share oversight responsibilities with Andy Barnard, President of Fairfax Insurance Group, over all of Fairfax's insurance and reinsurance operations
MT
07:51aFairfax Financial Holdings : Personnel Announcements
GL
07:50aFairfax Financial Holdings : Personnel Announcements
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairfax Financial Holdings: Personnel Announcements

02/21/2023 | 07:51am EST
TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce that, in connection with recent management changes at Odyssey Group, Brian Young, CEO of Odyssey Group, will begin to share oversight responsibilities with Andy Barnard, President of Fairfax Insurance Group, over all of Fairfax’s insurance and reinsurance operations.

Brian Young will continue as CEO of Odyssey Group and, effective April 1, 2023, Carl Overy, presently CEO of Odyssey’s London Market Division, will become CEO of Odyssey’s Global Reinsurance Business. Bob Pollock, presently head of Odyssey’s U.S. Financial Lines, Cyber and Worker’s Compensation business, will become CEO of Odyssey’s London Market Division and report to Carl. Carl will report to Brian in his continuing capacity as CEO of Odyssey Group.

Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO of Fairfax, commented: “Odyssey Group has thrived under Brian Young’s leadership over the past 12 years. We are delighted with these promotions, which attest to the strength of talent at Odyssey Group and will position the company to continue to grow profitability over the long term. While Brian continues as CEO of Odyssey Group, we are thrilled that he will begin to work more closely with Andy Barnard and share oversight responsibilities over all of our insurance and reinsurance operations. Since Andy first assumed this oversight role in 2011, Fairfax has profitably expanded almost fivefold. Our continued success will benefit from Brian’s expertise.”

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 466 M - -
Net income 2022 839 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 17 510 M 17 567 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 15 891
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 690,80 $
Average target price 771,48 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivian Prem Watsa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter S. Clarke President & Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Allen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Vinodh Loganadhan Vice President-Administrative Services
Brandon W. Sweitzer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED16.29%17 567
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.83%44 839
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.93%43 112
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.38%42 748
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-0.41%35 563
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.00%26 397