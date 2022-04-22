Fairfax Financial Holdings: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
04/22/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 21, 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 4, 2022 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee
Vote For (Aggregate)
%
Withhold Vote (Aggregate)
%
Vote For (Subordinate Voting Shares)
%
Withhold Vote (Subordinate Voting Shares)
%
Robert J. Gunn
27,477,620
84.19
5,161,580
15.81
9,532,226
64.87
5,161,580
35.13
David L. Johnston
31,725,266
97.20
913,934
2.80
13,779,872
93.78
913,934
6.22
Karen L. Jurjevich
32,109,855
98.38
529,345
1.62
14,164,461
96.40
529,345
3.60
R. William McFarland
31,847,601
97.57
791,599
2.43
13,902,207
94.61
791,599
5.39
Christine N. McLean
31,444,709
96.34
1,194,491
3.66
13,499,315
91.87
1,194,491
8.13
Timothy R. Price
31,849,003
97.58
790,197
2.42
13,903,609
94.62
790,197
5.38
Brandon W. Sweitzer
31,519,846
96.57
1,119,354
3.43
13,574,452
92.38
1,119,354
7.62
Lauren C. Templeton
32,349,785
99.11
289,415
0.89
14,404,391
98.03
289,415
1.97
Benjamin P. Watsa
31,372,739
96.12
1,266,461
3.88
13,427,345
91.38
1,266,461
8.62
V. Prem Watsa
31,573,351
96.73
1,065,849
3.27
13,627,957
92.75
1,065,849
7.25
William C. Weldon
31,731,276
97.22
907,924
2.78
13,785,882
93.82
907,924
6.18
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941