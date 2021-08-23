Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFH   CA3039011026

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FFH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairfax Financial : ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF SALE OF RIVERSTONE EUROPE TO CVC (Form 6-K)

08/23/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FAIRFAX ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF SALE OF RIVERSTONE EUROPE TO CVC

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ('Fairfax') (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces the successful completion of the previously announced sale of all of its interests in RiverStone Europe to CVC Capital Partners ('CVC') for a purchase price of approximately US$700 million. Fairfax will also be entitled to receive up to US$235.7 million post-closing under a contingent value instrument. RiverStone Europe will now operate under the name RiverStone International.

Certain subsidiaries of RiverStone Europe beneficially own a portion of Fairfax's indirect holdings in various Canadian reporting issuers. See attached Schedule 'A' for Fairfax's early warning disclosure relating to these holdings.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

-30-

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2N7 Telephone: 416-367-4941 Facsimile: 416-367-4946

Schedule 'A'

Early Warning Disclosure

Certain subsidiaries of RiverStone Europe beneficially own a portion of Fairfax's indirect holdings in Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, Recipe Unlimited Corporation, Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation and Blackberry Limited. Fairfax has previously filed early warning reports in respect of securities of those issuers in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. CVC and certain affiliates thereof became the indirect beneficial owner of a portion of those securities (the 'EWR Securities') upon completion of the transaction.

As part of the transaction, Fairfax entered into Asset Value Loan Notes ('AVLNs') with the current holders of the EWR Securities for purposes of assurance to CVC and certain affiliates thereof of the value of the EWR Securities until such time as the EWR Securities are purchased by or sold at the direction of Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. ('HWIC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax that provides investment management services to the insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries of the Fairfax Group. Fairfax, through HWIC, continues to have control and direction over the EWR Securities and, therefore, the percentage ownership of the EWR Securities over which Fairfax and its affiliates have beneficial ownership or control is unchanged.

There is no change with respect to Fairfax's intentions from those set forth in its most recent early warning report filed in respect of each of the issuers of the EWR Securities. An early warning report will be filed by Fairfax in accordance with applicable securities laws describing the terms of the AVLNs, and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the profile of each of the issuers of the EWR Securities or may be obtained directly from Fairfax upon request at 416-367-4941 (Attention: Derek Bulas) or at Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, 95 Wellington Street West, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2N7.

2

Disclaimer

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:24pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF SALE OF RIVERSTONE EUROPE..
PU
10:32aFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Completes Sale of RiverStone Europe to CVC Capital Partners
MT
08/09FORAN MINING : Announces Completion of Strategic C$100 Million Private Placement..
AQ
08/03FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : RBC Capital Keeps Outperform on Fairfax Financial, Ups TP to..
MT
08/03FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Dream Impact Trust Up after Reporting Closing of Convertible..
MT
07/29Tranche Update on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited's Equity Buyback Plan an..
CI
07/29Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
06/01FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON SERIES C, D, E, F, G, H, I, ..
PU
04/30FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : RBC Capital Keeps Outperform, $500 TP on Fairfax Financial
MT
04/30FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Financial Results for the First Quarter
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 584 M - -
Net income 2021 3 452 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,48x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 11 516 M 11 649 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 15 196
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 444,22 $
Average target price 563,94 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivian Prem Watsa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Allen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Peter S. Clarke Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Vinodh Loganadhan Vice President-Administrative Services
Anthony F. Griffiths Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED32.77%11 495
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.41.50%45 813
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.58%40 128
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION22.41%39 787
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.45%33 208
SAMPO OYJ27.16%28 520