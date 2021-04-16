Log in
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

04/16/2021
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 5, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For (Aggregate)%Withhold Vote
(Aggregate)		%
Anthony F. Griffiths1,520,608,83899.015,635,9391.0
Christopher D. Hodgson1,536,053,197100.0191,5800.0
Alan D. Horn1,536,068,518100.0176,2590.0
Sumit Maheshwari1,530,606,44799.65,638,3300.4
Deepak Parekh1,504,712,59797.931,532,1802.1
Satish Rai1,536,228,638100.016,1390.0
Chandran Ratnaswami1,536,225,938100.018,8390.0
Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan1,536,223,338100.021,4390.0
Lauren C. Templeton1,536,226,238100.018,5390.0
Benjamin P. Watsa1,536,210,125100.034,6520.0
V. Prem Watsa1,536,182,194100.062,5830.0

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.                

For further information, contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
 (416) 367-4755


        


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 324 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 955 M 1 955 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 65,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chandran Ponnaiah Ratnaswami CEO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Amy Sherk Chief Financial Officer
Vivian Prem Watsa Chairman
Anthony F. Griffiths Lead Independent Director
Alan Douglas Horn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION35.61%1 955
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)20.33%65 123
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED17.84%31 574
AB INDUSTRIVäRDEN (PUBL)22.25%16 935
KINNEVIK AB14.54%15 959
HAL TRUST24.79%14 902
