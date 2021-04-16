Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
04/16/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 5, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee
Vote For (Aggregate)
%
Withhold Vote (Aggregate)
%
Anthony F. Griffiths
1,520,608,838
99.0
15,635,939
1.0
Christopher D. Hodgson
1,536,053,197
100.0
191,580
0.0
Alan D. Horn
1,536,068,518
100.0
176,259
0.0
Sumit Maheshwari
1,530,606,447
99.6
5,638,330
0.4
Deepak Parekh
1,504,712,597
97.9
31,532,180
2.1
Satish Rai
1,536,228,638
100.0
16,139
0.0
Chandran Ratnaswami
1,536,225,938
100.0
18,839
0.0
Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
1,536,223,338
100.0
21,439
0.0
Lauren C. Templeton
1,536,226,238
100.0
18,539
0.0
Benjamin P. Watsa
1,536,210,125
100.0
34,652
0.0
V. Prem Watsa
1,536,182,194
100.0
62,583
0.0
Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.