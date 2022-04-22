Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FFXDF   CA3038971022

FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(FFXDF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/22 03:57:27 pm EDT
12.57 USD   -1.87%
05:47pFAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
GL
04/21TRANSCRIPT : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/18Fairfax India Announces Hybrid Annual Shareholders' Meeting Details
GL
Summary 
Summary

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

04/22/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 21, 2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 4, 2022 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For (Aggregate)%Withhold Vote
(Aggregate)		%
Anthony F. Griffiths1,504,220,87499.2012,096,6400.80
Christopher D. Hodgson1,509,964,00199.586,353,5130.42
Alan D. Horn1,509,406,96399.546,910,5510.46
Sumit Maheshwari1,514,685,19799.891,632,3170.11
Deepak Parekh1,498,165,27998.8018,152,2351.20
Satish Rai1,516,301,979100.015,5350.00
Chandran Ratnaswami1,512,834,62199.773,482,8930.23
Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan1,516,273,379100.044,1350.0
Lauren C. Templeton1,516,302,279100.015,2350.0
Benjamin P. Watsa1,515,794,91699.97522,5980.03
V. Prem Watsa1,514,340,07599.871,977,4390.13

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
 (416) 367-4755

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
