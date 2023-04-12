Fairfax India Announces Hybrid Annual Shareholders' Meeting Details

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces additional details regarding its upcoming hybrid annual shareholders’ meeting. As disclosed in our annual meeting materials and on our website, the hybrid meeting will be held both in-person and virtually on April 20, 2023 and will commence at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with the formal annual meeting and a presentation by Prem Watsa, Fairfax India’s Chairman and Chandran Ratnaswami, Fairfax India’s CEO, followed by a Q&A session, all of which will be webcast in real time. Following are additional details on how to access this webcast and to submit questions in advance for the Q&A session.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend and vote at the hybrid meeting both in-person and virtually through a web-based platform at https://web.lumiagm.com/433840598. Shareholders attending virtually are encouraged to access the webcast of the meeting early, access for which will commence at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Additional instructions may be found in Fairfax India’s management proxy circular as well as in our virtual AGM user guide which has been posted on our website at: https://s1.q4cdn.com/293822657/files/doc_downloads/2023/AGM/Lumi-AGM-Virtual-Meeting-Guide-Fairfax-India-Holding-Corp-Annual-Meeting-2023.pdf. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the management proxy circular.

Questions can also be submitted in advance of the annual shareholders meeting by e-mailing them to FairfaxIndiaAGM2023@shareholderservices.ca by no later than 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 19, 2023. These questions, in addition to those being sent live through the platform during the meeting, will be received by Fairfax India’s moderator, Jeff Stacey, Chairman and CEO, Stacey Muirhead Capital Management Ltd., who will facilitate the Q&A session.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.