Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIH.U   CA3038971022

FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(FIH.U)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-02-06 pm EST
13.24 USD   +2.00%
05:03pFairfax India Appoints R. William McFarland to Its Board of Directors
GL
05:03pFairfax India Appoints R. William McFarland to Its Board of Directors
GL
01/17Fairfax India Announces the Passing of Board Member Alan Horn
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairfax India Appoints R. William McFarland to Its Board of Directors

02/06/2023 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has appointed Mr. R. William (Bill) McFarland as an independent director.

Mr. McFarland spent most of his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Canada and was admitted to the partnership in 1992. While at PwC (Canada), Mr. McFarland was also a member of the executive team and eventually became Chief Executive Officer (from 2011 to 2018). Mr. McFarland retired from PwC (Canada) in 2018. Mr. McFarland is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Toronto.  Mr. McFarland serves on the board of directors of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) and is lead director and chair of its audit committee. In addition, Mr. McFarland is a director and chairman of AGT Food and Ingredients (a subsidiary of Fairfax) and Fairfax’s publicly traded subsidiaries, Dexterra Group Inc. and Farmers Edge Inc.

Mr. McFarland is filling the vacancy created by the passing of our dear friend and former board member Alan Horn.

Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India, commented, “We are very fortunate that Bill has agreed to join the board of Fairfax India. Fairfax India will benefit greatly from his leadership, strategic guidance and financial expertise. Bill will be a wonderful addition to the Fairfax India board and we are delighted to welcome him to the board.”

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact:  John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(416) 367-4755



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
05:03pFairfax India Appoints R. William McFarland to Its Board of Directors
GL
05:03pFairfax India Appoints R. William McFarland to Its Board of Directors
GL
01/17Fairfax India Announces the Passing of Board Member Alan Horn
GL
01/17Fairfax India Announces the Passing of Board Member Alan Horn
GL
01/17Fairfax India Announces the Passing of Board Member Alan Horn
CI
2022DBRS Changes Trends on Fairfax India Holdings
MT
2022DBRS Morningstar Changes Trends on Fairfax India Holdings Corporation to Positive from ..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on Fairfax India Holdings Corporatio..
CI
2022Tranche Update on Fairfax India Holdings Corporatio..
CI
2022Fairfax India Holdings Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on September 28, 2021, ha..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 127 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 797 M 1 797 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 47,7x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,98 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Managers and Directors
Chandran Ponnaiah Ratnaswami CEO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Amy Sherk Chief Financial Officer
Vivian Prem Watsa Chairman
Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher D. Hodgson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION5.70%1 797
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.01%61 870
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.23%24 067
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.42%12 509
HAL TRUST6.17%12 248
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-7.65%10 417