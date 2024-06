June 26 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp :

* FAIRFAX INDIA SELLS A 9.7% EQUITY INTEREST IN CSB BANK

* GROSS PROCEEDS OF INR 5.9 BILLION

* AS A RESULT OF CSB BANK SALE, FAIRFAX INDIA'S SHARE OWNERSHIP IN CSB BANK WILL BE REDUCED TO 40%

* FAIRFAX INDIA WILL BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH RBI'S DILUTION SCHEDULE.

* FAIRFAX INDIA SELLS A 9.7% EQUITY INTEREST IN CSB BANK