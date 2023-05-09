Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIH.U   CA3038971022

FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(FIH.U)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:54 2023-05-09 pm EDT
12.59 USD   +1.61%
05:03pFairfax India to Acquire Additional Interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
GL
04/21Fairfax India Holdings Corporation : Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
GL
04/20Transcript : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Fairfax India to Acquire Additional Interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited

05/09/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into an agreement to acquire an additional 3% equity interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited (“BIAL”) from Siemens Project Ventures GmbH, part of Siemens Financial Services (“SFS”), for consideration of $75 million. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2023, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Fairfax India has also agreed to acquire an additional 7% equity interest in BIAL from SFS for additional consideration of $175 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions by BIAL and other closing conditions, which are expected to be tested subsequent to October 31, 2023.

BIAL is a private company located in Bengaluru, India. BIAL, under a concession agreement with the Government of India until the year 2068, has the exclusive rights to carry out the development, design, financing, construction, commissioning, maintenance, operation and management of the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (“KIAB”) through a public-private partnership. KIAB is the first greenfield airport in India built through a public-private partnership.

"This additional investment in BIAL reinforces our confidence in the continued success and opportunities at BIAL. With the opening of Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2, we expect significant growth over the coming years. We have had great support from Siemens through SFS over the past few years and look forward to our continued partnership," said Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs 
 (416) 367-4755 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the Company’s or an Indian investment’s future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the Company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the Company, an Indian investment, or the Indian market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following factors: the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine; oil price risk; geographic concentration of investments; foreign currency fluctuation; volatility of the Indian securities markets; investments may be made in foreign private businesses where information is unreliable or unavailable; valuation methodologies involve subjective judgments; financial market fluctuations; pace of completing investments; minority investments; reliance on key personnel and risks associated with the Investment Advisory Agreement; lawsuits; use of leverage; significant ownership by Fairfax may adversely affect the market price of the subordinate voting shares; weather risk; taxation risks; emerging markets; multilateral instrument; economic risk; and trading price of subordinate voting shares relative to book value per share risk. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s annual information form dated March 10, 2023 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.fairfaxindia.ca. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the Company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 37,7 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 711 M 1 711 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 45,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 39,8x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 57,7%
Technical analysis trends FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,39 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Managers and Directors
Chandran Ponnaiah Ratnaswami CEO & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Amy Sherk Chief Financial Officer
Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher D. Hodgson Independent Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.90%1 711
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.52%66 380
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.83%26 255
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.13%12 341
LIFCO AB (PUBL)35.17%10 534
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-3.70%10 477
