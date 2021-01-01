Log in
Fairmount Santrol : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. Investors of Important Deadline Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - CVIAQ, CVIA, FMSA

01/01/2021 | 02:16pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. ("Covia") (OTC: CVIAQ) (NYSE: CVIA) (NYSE: FMSA) between March 15, 2016 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Covia investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Covia class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1993.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Covia's proprietary "value-added" proppants were not necessarily more effective than ordinary sand; (2) Covia's revenues, which were dependent on its proprietary "value-added" proppants, was based on misrepresentations; (3) when Covia insiders raised this issue, defendants did not take meaningful steps to rectify the issue; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1993.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-longstanding-and-top-ranked-firm-reminds-covia-holdings-corporation-fka-fairmount-santrol-holdings-inc-investors-of-important-deadline-securities-class-action-first-filed-by-the-firm-encourages-investors-wi-301199832.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
