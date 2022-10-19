Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Fairplay Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPP   BG1100042057

FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT

(FPP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
0.8600 BGN   +3.61%
0.8600 BGN   +3.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairplay Properties REIT : Application for admission to trading

10/19/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Application for admission to trading 19.10.2022 11:25:33 (local time)

BSE has received an application for admission to trading of a subsequent issue of shares as follows:
- Issuer: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia
- ISIN of the issue: BG1100042057
- BSE code of the issue: FPP
- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 49,045,400
- Amount of the increase: BGN 15,000,000
- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 64,045,400
- Number of shares following the increase: 64,045,400
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/

Disclaimer

FairPlay Properties ADSITS published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 09:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,52 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
Net income 2021 -0,65 M -0,33 M -0,33 M
Net Debt 2021 14,0 M 7,05 M 7,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,9x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 42,2 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Fairplay Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,86
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Raycho Nikolov Dyankov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Miglena V. Dimitrova Director
Violeta Vasileva Kabzimalska-Tahrilova Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT16.22%21
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.1.66%29 480
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.1.50%12 618
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-2.69%12 151
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-7.07%4 658
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-0.31%3 685