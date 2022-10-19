Fairplay Properties REIT : Application for admission to trading

Application for admission to trading
19.10.2022 11:25:33 (local time)
BSE has received an application for admission to trading of a subsequent issue of shares as follows:
- Issuer: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia
- ISIN of the issue: BG1100042057
- BSE code of the issue: FPP
- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 49,045,400
- Amount of the increase: BGN 15,000,000
- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 64,045,400
- Number of shares following the increase: 64,045,400
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/
Disclaimer
FairPlay Properties ADSITS published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 09:01:59 UTC.