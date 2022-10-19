Fairplay Properties REIT : Application for admission to trading

19.10.2022 11:25:33 (local time)

BSE has received an application for admission to trading of a subsequent issue of shares as follows:

- Issuer: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia

- ISIN of the issue: BG1100042057

- BSE code of the issue: FPP

- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 49,045,400

- Amount of the increase: BGN 15,000,000

- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 64,045,400

- Number of shares following the increase: 64,045,400

- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/

