Fairplay Properties ADSITS (FairPlay Properties REIT) is a Bulgaria-based investment trust that specializes in the securitization of real estate. It invests in the purchase of real estate, both plots of land and buildings, as well as in the construction and commissioning of new buildings. It also invests in certain liquid securities. The portfolio of the Company consist of residential buildings in resort estates, such as: Malinova dolina and Sandanski; hotels, including: Sv. Ivan Rilski and Marina Hil; apartment complexes: Rila Lake Resort and Sozopol and commercial properties: Santa Marina and Trakiya, among others. As of December 31, 2012, the Company's major shareholder was Fairplay International AD with a stake of 78.18%.