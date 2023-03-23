Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Fairplay Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPP   BG1100042057

FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT

(FPP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-12
0.7300 BGN   -2.67%
09:33aFairplay Properties Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
01/30Fairplay Properties REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
2022Fairplay Properties Reit : Registration of financial instruments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairplay Properties REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

03/23/2023 | 09:33am EDT
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 23.03.2023 08:22:56 (local time)

Company: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia (FPPV)
The General Meeting of warrant holders of FairPlay Properties REIT dated 22 March 2023 has passed the following resolution:
- Adoption of a decision for the warrant holders to exercise their rights of the warrant issue, ISIN BG9200002228
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GM is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

FairPlay Properties ADSITS published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 9,52 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
Net income 2021 -0,65 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net Debt 2021 14,0 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,9x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 53,3 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Fairplay Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,73
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Violeta Vasileva Kabzimalska-Tahrilova Director
Kristina Dimitrova Petrova Executive Director
Ivanka Christoskova Angelova Director
Alexander Tsvetkov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT4.29%29
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.56%39 215
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.00%32 485
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.91%27 894
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.23%25 206
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.71%21 403
