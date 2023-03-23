Fairplay Properties REIT : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

23.03.2023 08:22:56 (local time)

Company: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia (FPPV)

The General Meeting of warrant holders of FairPlay Properties REIT dated 22 March 2023 has passed the following resolution:

- Adoption of a decision for the warrant holders to exercise their rights of the warrant issue, ISIN BG9200002228

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GM is available on the website of the Exchange.

