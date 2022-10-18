Fairplay Properties REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution

18.10.2022 12:57:49 (local time)

Company: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia (FPP)

Concerning the dividend distribution decision for the first half of 2022, taken by the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FairPlay Properties REIT on 23 September 2022, the company informs of the following:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.0084

- Starting date of dividend payout: 26 October 2022

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB United Bulgarian Bank.

The notice is published in full on the financial website X3News.

