    FPP   BG1100042057

FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT

(FPP)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
0.8600 BGN   +3.61%
Fairplay Properties Reit : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
Fairplay Properties Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
Fairplay Properties Reit : Other information
PU
Fairplay Properties REIT : Notification for a dividend distribution

10/18/2022 | 07:43am EDT
Notification for a dividend distribution 18.10.2022 12:57:49 (local time)

Company: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia (FPP)
Concerning the dividend distribution decision for the first half of 2022, taken by the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FairPlay Properties REIT on 23 September 2022, the company informs of the following:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.0084
- Starting date of dividend payout: 26 October 2022
- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB United Bulgarian Bank.
The notice is published in full on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

FairPlay Properties ADSITS published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 11:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9,52 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
Net income 2021 -0,65 M -0,33 M -0,33 M
Net Debt 2021 14,0 M 7,04 M 7,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,9x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 42,2 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 19,5%
Managers and Directors
Raycho Nikolov Dyankov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Miglena V. Dimitrova Director
Violeta Vasileva Kabzimalska-Tahrilova Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT16.22%21
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.1.13%29 326
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-0.06%12 425
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-4.19%11 964
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-8.63%4 580
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-2.11%3 619