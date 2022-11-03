Advanced search
    FPP   BG1100042057

FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT

(FPP)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
0.7000 BGN   -6.67%
11:03aFairplay Properties Reit : Other information
PU
10/28Fairplay Properties REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/19Fairplay Properties Reit : Registration of financial instruments
PU
Fairplay Properties REIT : Other information

11/03/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Other information 03.11.2022 15:55:05 (local time)

Company: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia (FPPV)
BSE has received the following information from FairPlay Properties regarding a subscription to the capital increase of the company through the exercise of warrants, ISIN BG9200002228:
- Number of shares before the increase: 64,045,400
- BSE code of the shares: FPP
- ISIN of the shares: BG1100042057
- BSE code of the warrants: FPPV
- ISIN of the warrants: BG9200002228
- Number of warrants offered for exercise: 83,090,800
- Number of warrants currently not exercised: 83,090,800
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00
- Issuing value per share: BGN 1.00
- Ratio between the warrants issued and new shares: 1/1 (warrant/share)
- The capital increase subscription will be successful irrespective of the number of shares subscribed.
- Starting date of the public offering: 02 November 2022
- Starting date of the subscription: 14 November 2022
- Final date of the subscription: 18 November 2022
- Investment intermediary authorised to administer the capital increase: Focal Point Investments AD
- Bank with which an accumulation account will be opened: United Bulgarian Bank AD
- The right to take part in the capital increase through the exercise of warrants is entitled to all warrant holders registered with the central securities register not later than 09 November 2022 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting warrants of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to take part in the capital increase, is 07 November 2022 (Ex Date: 08 November 2022).

Disclaimer

FairPlay Properties ADSITS published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 15:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT
Financials
Sales 2021 9,52 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
Net income 2021 -0,65 M -0,33 M -0,33 M
Net Debt 2021 14,0 M 7,08 M 7,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,9x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 44,8 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Raycho Nikolov Dyankov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Miglena V. Dimitrova Director
Violeta Vasileva Kabzimalska-Tahrilova Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT-5.41%23
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-7.66%32 245
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-20.43%23 710
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.62%22 948
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-17.77%21 165
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.85%20 525