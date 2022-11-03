Fairplay Properties REIT : Other information

03.11.2022 15:55:05 (local time)

Company: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia (FPPV)

BSE has received the following information from FairPlay Properties regarding a subscription to the capital increase of the company through the exercise of warrants, ISIN BG9200002228:

- Number of shares before the increase: 64,045,400

- BSE code of the shares: FPP

- ISIN of the shares: BG1100042057

- BSE code of the warrants: FPPV

- ISIN of the warrants: BG9200002228

- Number of warrants offered for exercise: 83,090,800

- Number of warrants currently not exercised: 83,090,800

- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00

- Issuing value per share: BGN 1.00

- Ratio between the warrants issued and new shares: 1/1 (warrant/share)

- The capital increase subscription will be successful irrespective of the number of shares subscribed.

- Starting date of the public offering: 02 November 2022

- Starting date of the subscription: 14 November 2022

- Final date of the subscription: 18 November 2022

- Investment intermediary authorised to administer the capital increase: Focal Point Investments AD

- Bank with which an accumulation account will be opened: United Bulgarian Bank AD

- The right to take part in the capital increase through the exercise of warrants is entitled to all warrant holders registered with the central securities register not later than 09 November 2022 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting warrants of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to take part in the capital increase, is 07 November 2022 (Ex Date: 08 November 2022).

