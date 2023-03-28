Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Fairplay Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPP   BG1100042057

FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT

(FPP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-12
0.7300 BGN   -2.67%
07:29aFairplay Properties Reit : Other information
PU
03/23Fairplay Properties Reit : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
01/30Fairplay Properties REIT Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairplay Properties REIT : Other information

03/28/2023 | 07:29am EDT
Other information 28.03.2023 10:16:55 (local time)

Company: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia (FPPV)
Following the announcement under Art. 89s of the POSA made on 27 March 2023 via the website of the issuer (http://www.fpp.bg/managment/397/warrants) and the authorised investment intermediary (https://www.focalpoint.bg/novini/), please, be informed that:
- The right to take part in the capital increase through warrant exercise is entitled to all warrant holders registered with the central securities register not later than 03 April 2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting warrants of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to take part in the capital increase through the exercise of warrants, will be 30 March 2023 (Ex Date: 31 March 2023).

Attachments

Disclaimer

FairPlay Properties ADSITS published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 11:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 9,52 M 5,25 M 5,25 M
Net income 2021 -0,65 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net Debt 2021 14,0 M 7,74 M 7,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,9x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 53,3 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 13,1%
Chart FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Fairplay Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,73
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Violeta Vasileva Kabzimalska-Tahrilova Director
Kristina Dimitrova Petrova Executive Director
Ivanka Christoskova Angelova Director
Alexander Tsvetkov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT4.29%29
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%39 905
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.36%31 386
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.18%26 659
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.48%24 602
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.66%21 625
