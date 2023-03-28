Fairplay Properties REIT : Other information

28.03.2023 10:16:55 (local time)

Company: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia (FPPV)

Following the announcement under Art. 89s of the POSA made on 27 March 2023 via the website of the issuer (http://www.fpp.bg/managment/397/warrants) and the authorised investment intermediary (https://www.focalpoint.bg/novini/), please, be informed that:

- The right to take part in the capital increase through warrant exercise is entitled to all warrant holders registered with the central securities register not later than 03 April 2023 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting warrants of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holder will be entitled to take part in the capital increase through the exercise of warrants, will be 30 March 2023 (Ex Date: 31 March 2023).

