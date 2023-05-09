Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Fairplay Properties REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPP   BG1100042057

FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT

(FPP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
0.8000 BGN   -13.04%
10:08aFairplay Properties Reit : Registration of financial instruments
PU
06:58aFairplay Properties Reit : Insider information
PU
05/05Fairplay Properties Reit : Application for admission to trading
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fairplay Properties REIT : Registration of financial instruments

05/09/2023 | 10:08am EDT
Registration of financial instruments 09.05.2023 16:47:29 (local time)

The following decision has been adopted at a session of the BSE Board of Directors held under Record of Proceedings No. 22 of 09 May 2023:
With reference to a Resolution of the FSC under No. 517-E of 04 May 2023 regarding the entry of a subsequent issue of shares of FairPlay Properties REIT in the Register of Public Companies and Other Securities Issuers under Art. 30 (1), item 3 of the FSC Act, the BSE Board of Directors admits to trading on the Special Purpose Vehicles Segment of the BSE Main Market on the grounds of Art. 33 (8) in conjunction with Art. 19 of Part III - Listing Rules a subsequent issue of shares as follows:
- Issuer: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia
- ISIN of the issue: BG1100042057
- BSE code of the issue: FPP
- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 73,045,400
- Amount of the increase: BGN 5,500,000
- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 78,545,400
- Number of shares following the increase: 78,545,400
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/
- Type of shares: Common, registered, dematerialised and voting shares
- Starting date of trading: 11 May 2023 (Thursday)

Attachments

Disclaimer

FairPlay Properties ADSITS published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Violeta Vasileva Kabzimalska-Tahrilova Director
Kristina Dimitrova Petrova Executive Director
Ivanka Christoskova Angelova Director
Alexander Tsvetkov Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAIRPLAY PROPERTIES REIT14.29%33
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.90%40 577
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.12%32 845
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.73%28 518
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.97%25 155
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.23%21 280
