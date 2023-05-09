Fairplay Properties REIT : Registration of financial instruments

09.05.2023 16:47:29 (local time)

The following decision has been adopted at a session of the BSE Board of Directors held under Record of Proceedings No. 22 of 09 May 2023:

With reference to a Resolution of the FSC under No. 517-E of 04 May 2023 regarding the entry of a subsequent issue of shares of FairPlay Properties REIT in the Register of Public Companies and Other Securities Issuers under Art. 30 (1), item 3 of the FSC Act, the BSE Board of Directors admits to trading on the Special Purpose Vehicles Segment of the BSE Main Market on the grounds of Art. 33 (8) in conjunction with Art. 19 of Part III - Listing Rules a subsequent issue of shares as follows:

- Issuer: FairPlay Properties REIT-Sofia

- ISIN of the issue: BG1100042057

- BSE code of the issue: FPP

- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 73,045,400

- Amount of the increase: BGN 5,500,000

- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 78,545,400

- Number of shares following the increase: 78,545,400

- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/

- Type of shares: Common, registered, dematerialised and voting shares

- Starting date of trading: 11 May 2023 (Thursday)

