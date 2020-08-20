Fairwood : Notice of Special General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FAIRWOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 52)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Special General Meeting of Fairwood Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Conference Room, 2nd Floor, TRP Commercial Centre, 18 Tanner Road, North Point, Hong Kong on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 4:30 p.m. or immediately after conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting to be held on the same day, whichever is later, for the following purpose:

1. To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution by way of special business as Ordinary Resolution:

"THAT the grant of 1,000,000 share options to Mr. LO Fai Shing Francis under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 7 September 2011 to subscribe for 1,000,000 ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company at the exercise price HK$17.08 per share and on the terms and conditions set out in the circular of the Company dated 21 August 2020 be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified and that any one Director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts and/or execute all such documents as may be necessary or expedient in order to give full effect to such grant and exercise of the share options."

By Order of the Board

MAK Yee Mei

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

