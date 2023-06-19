Advanced search
    FASM   PK0053201015

FAISAL SPINNING MILLS LIMITED

(FASM)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
360.00 PKR    0.00%
02:07aFaisal Spinning Mills : Miscellaneous Information
PU
05/05Faisal Spinning Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/02Faisal Spinning Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Faisal Spinning Mills : Miscellaneous Information

06/19/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited

FSM-SEC-138-2023

June 17, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Karachi.

Sir,

Advertisement of notice in newspaper for cancellation of EOGM

In pursuance of decision by the board of directors in their meeting enclosed notice of cancellation of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 23rd June, 2023 published in English ("Business Recorder") and Urdu ("Duniya news") newspapers on 17th June, 2023.

You may kindly inform the members of the exchange and TRE certificate holders accordingly.

Regards,

For Faisal Spinning Mills Limited

Director

  1. The Executive Director/HOD, Offsite-II Department,
    Supervision Division, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, 63, NIC Building, Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

Email: general.meetings@secp.gov.pk

Karachi Office :

Lahore Office :

Umer House. 23/1, Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road,

9th Floor, City Towers, 6-K, Main Boulevard, Gulberg-II,

Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi - 74900

Lahore - 54660

Phones : (92-21)35115177-80 Fax : (92-21) 35063002 & 35063003

Phones: (92-42) 111 - 130 - 130, Fax: (92-42) 35770015

E-mail : khioff@umergroup.comWebsite : www.umergroup.com

E-mail :lhroff@umergroup.comWebsite : www.umergroup.com

FAISAL SPINNING MILL LIMITED

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that board of directors in their meeting held on 16th June, 2023 have decided not to increase the authorized capital of the company. This increase in authorized capital was proposed to be approved in the extra ordinary general meeting ("EOGM") scheduled for 23rd June 2023

The board of directors have also withdrawn all the other agenda items to be conducted at EOGM and if deemed appropriate the same will recommended by the board of directors at the next general meeting of the company.

Consequently, the planned EOGM of the company to be held on Friday 23rd, 2023 at 04:00 pm, at the registered office of the Company i.e. Umer House, 23/I, Sector 23, S. M. Farooq Road, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi stands cancelled.

Similarly, the closure of shares transfer book of the company communicated earlier for the purpose of the EOGM from 17th June, 2023 till 23rd June, 2023 also stands cancelled.

Karachi:

(By the order of the Board)

Dated: 16th June, 2023

Adeel-ur-Rehman

   

      

202316 23   "EOGM" 2023

  "EOGM" 

         



04:00202323"EOGM" 2323/I  

"EOGM"202323202317 





202316





10x2

Disclaimer

Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 06:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 32 074 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 4 098 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 5 649 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,10x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 3 600 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 903
Free-Float 8,53%
Chart FAISAL SPINNING MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bilal Sharif Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anwar Hussain Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Salim Non-Executive Chairman
Iqbal Mehboob Vohra Independent Director
Asif Elahi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAISAL SPINNING MILLS LIMITED-2.70%13
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED22.81%2 647
TRIDENT LIMITED-2.04%2 046
TEIJIN LIMITED7.38%1 878
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION40.78%1 643
COATS GROUP PLC7.25%1 454
