Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Falabella S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  04-13
2570.00 CLP    0.00%
05:50pFALABELLA S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q-2021
PU
04/06FALABELLA S A : Form instructions for payment of final tax substitute tax
PU
04/06FALABELLA S A : Information on the optional regime of substitute taxation of final taxes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falabella S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q-2021

04/14/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Decemb 1 er | 2021

RETAIL PLATFORM IN LATIN AMERICA

7

FASHION & ELECTRONICSSUPERMARKETS

HOME IMPROVEMENT

COUNTRIES

FINANCIAL SERVICESMARKETPLACE

REAL ESTATE

US$13.6bn

US$3.5bn

25% YoY

US$2.6bn

4Q21 LTM Total Revenues

4Q21 LTM GMV1

4Q21 LTM GMV Growth

4Q21 LTM TPV

US$6.7bn

4.9mn

510 storesUS$1.9 bn

4Q21 Gross Loan Book2

Active Credit Cards2

Three Retail Formats

4Q21 LTM EBITDA

Source: Company filings

Note: All financial figures as of December 2021. All dollar figures are calculated based on the observed exchange rate as of January 3rd, 2022: CLP/US$ 844.69.

1 GMV includes sales through online channels for Department Stores in Chile, Peru, Argentina & Colombia; Home Improvement in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil & Uruguay; Supermarkets in Chile & Peru and Linio. 2Includes Banco Falabella Chile, Banco Falabella Peru and Banco Falabella Colombia.

REGIONAL FOOTPRINT

MIX BY COUNTRY (LTM)

MIX BY BUSINESS (LTM)

Chile 65% revenue 76% EBITDA

Argentina 2% revenue <1% EBITDA

Home Improvement US$ 5.2 billion revenues

Revenue

39%

EBITDA

34%

Financial Services

10%

21%

US$ 6.7 billion Loan Book Revenue EBITDA

Peru 25% revenue 18% EBITDABrazil 2% revenue 2% EBITDA

Fashion & Electronics US$ 4.1 billion revenues

Revenue

30%

EBITDA

19%

Real Estate 3.3 million sqm of GLA3

3%

17%

Revenue EBITDA

Colombia 6% revenue 4% EBITDAUruguay <1% revenue <1% EBITDA

Supermarkets

US$ 2.5 billion revenues

18%

Revenue

9%

EBITDA

  • 1. All figures as of December 2021.

  • 2. Mix by Country and Mix by Business as of December 2021. Segment 'Colombia' and 'Home Improvement' does not include Sodimac Colombia which we do not consolidate. EBITDA Breakdown does not consider adjustments and eliminations.

  • 3. Includes 1,030,000 m2 of additional GLA in standalone stores in the region also owned by Falabella.

LEADERSHIP POSITION

Sustainability Milestones

Falabella selected for the DJSI

  • Falabella became the only Chilean company selected to join the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) in November, which unites leading international companies by their sustainability performance.

New Falabella flagship store is applying for LEED certification

  • Its sustainable construction principles led a large proportion of its construction site waste to be recycled, donated and reused, which avoided sending this waste to landfills.

Rise Up Women

  • Falabella Retail launched a massive campaign that published its commitment to female empowerment and local talent. It aims to inspire, mobilize and empower women using a purposeful message that can be summed up in one sentence: Women rise up, we can do anything!

Mallplaza commits to carbon neutrality by 2030

  • Mallplaza will continue to focus on energy and water efficiency, and waste management. It is committed to only using Non-Conventional Renewable Energy (NCRE) in Chile and Peru by 2022, and to reducing water consumption by 30% and increasing waste recovery to 60% by 2025, which will stimulate the circular economy.

  • 1. Marketshare figures are measured in terms of revenues from January as of September 2021, according to the public information of our peers. Market positioning Financial Services as of October 2021. FX rates as of January 3rd, 2022: CLP/US$ 844.69

  • 2. Note: Revenue figures for retailers as of LTM ending on December 2021.

CONSTANTLY EVOLVING TO MEET OUR

CUSTOMER'S DEMANDS

2015

2018

2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 21:49:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FALABELLA S.A.
05:50pFALABELLA S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q-2021
PU
04/06FALABELLA S A : Form instructions for payment of final tax substitute tax
PU
04/06FALABELLA S A : Information on the optional regime of substitute taxation of final taxes
PU
04/06Falabella, Visum Capital to build $134 mln distribution center in Colombia
RE
04/05FALABELLA S A : Procedure to participate remotely at the annual shareholders' meeting to b..
PU
04/04FALABELLA S A : Rationale for the matters submitted for consideration by the shareholders ..
PU
03/23FALABELLA S A : will turn off its lights to join Earth Hour
PU
03/15FALABELLA S A : Presentación Corporativa 4Q-2021
PU
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Falabella S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
03/03FALABELLA S A : Earnings Presentation 4Q-2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 461 B 14 029 M 14 029 M
Net income 2022 607 B 743 M 743 M
Net Debt 2022 3 862 B 4 727 M 4 727 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 6 448 B 7 892 M 7 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 98 430
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart FALABELLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Falabella S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 570,00 CLP
Average target price 3 619,09 CLP
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Helder Mao de Ferro Chief Information Officer
Hernán Alberto Büchi Buc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.-7.52%8 012
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED3.44%9 385
KOHL'S CORPORATION22.09%7 820
MACY'S, INC.-1.38%7 355
TRENT LIMITED15.80%5 755
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED3.06%5 747