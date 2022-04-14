Falabella S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q-2021

Decemb 1 er | 2021

RETAIL PLATFORM IN LATIN AMERICA

7 FASHION & ELECTRONICSSUPERMARKETS HOME IMPROVEMENT COUNTRIES FINANCIAL SERVICESMARKETPLACE REAL ESTATE US$13.6bn US$3.5bn 25% YoY US$2.6bn 4Q21 LTM Total Revenues 4Q21 LTM GMV1 4Q21 LTM GMV Growth 4Q21 LTM TPV US$6.7bn 4.9mn 510 storesUS$1.9 bn 4Q21 Gross Loan Book2 Active Credit Cards2 Three Retail Formats 4Q21 LTM EBITDA

Source: Company filings

Note: All financial figures as of December 2021. All dollar figures are calculated based on the observed exchange rate as of January 3rd, 2022: CLP/US$ 844.69.

1 GMV includes sales through online channels for Department Stores in Chile, Peru, Argentina & Colombia; Home Improvement in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil & Uruguay; Supermarkets in Chile & Peru and Linio. 2Includes Banco Falabella Chile, Banco Falabella Peru and Banco Falabella Colombia.

REGIONAL FOOTPRINT

MIX BY COUNTRY (LTM)

MIX BY BUSINESS (LTM)

Chile 65% revenue 76% EBITDA

Argentina 2% revenue <1% EBITDA

Home Improvement US$ 5.2 billion revenues

Revenue

39%

EBITDA

34%

Financial Services

10%

21%

US$ 6.7 billion Loan Book Revenue EBITDA

Peru 25% revenue 18% EBITDABrazil 2% revenue 2% EBITDA

Fashion & Electronics US$ 4.1 billion revenues

Revenue

30%

EBITDA

19%

Real Estate 3.3 million sqm of GLA3

3%

17%

Revenue EBITDA

Colombia 6% revenue 4% EBITDAUruguay <1% revenue <1% EBITDA

Supermarkets

US$ 2.5 billion revenues

18%

Revenue

9%

EBITDA

1. All figures as of December 2021.

2. Mix by Country and Mix by Business as of December 2021. Segment 'Colombia' and 'Home Improvement' does not include Sodimac Colombia which we do not consolidate. EBITDA Breakdown does not consider adjustments and eliminations.

3. Includes 1,030,000 m2 of additional GLA in standalone stores in the region also owned by Falabella.

LEADERSHIP POSITION

Sustainability Milestones

Falabella selected for the DJSI

• Falabella became the only Chilean company selected to join the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) in November, which unites leading international companies by their sustainability performance.

New Falabella flagship store is applying for LEED certification

• Its sustainable construction principles led a large proportion of its construction site waste to be recycled, donated and reused, which avoided sending this waste to landfills.

Rise Up Women

• Falabella Retail launched a massive campaign that published its commitment to female empowerment and local talent. It aims to inspire, mobilize and empower women using a purposeful message that can be summed up in one sentence: Women rise up, we can do anything!

Mallplaza commits to carbon neutrality by 2030

• Mallplaza will continue to focus on energy and water efficiency, and waste management. It is committed to only using Non-Conventional Renewable Energy (NCRE) in Chile and Peru by 2022, and to reducing water consumption by 30% and increasing waste recovery to 60% by 2025, which will stimulate the circular economy.

1. Marketshare figures are measured in terms of revenues from January as of September 2021, according to the public information of our peers. Market positioning Financial Services as of October 2021. FX rates as of January 3rd, 2022: CLP/US$ 844.69

2. Note: Revenue figures for retailers as of LTM ending on December 2021.

CONSTANTLY EVOLVING TO MEET OUR

CUSTOMER'S DEMANDS

2015

2018

2020