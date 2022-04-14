Falabella S A : Corporate Presentation 4Q-2021

Decemb 1 er | 2021
RETAIL PLATFORM IN LATIN AMERICA
7
FASHION & ELECTRONICSSUPERMARKETS
HOME IMPROVEMENT
COUNTRIES
FINANCIAL SERVICESMARKETPLACE
REAL ESTATE
US$13.6bn
US$3.5bn
25% YoY
US$2.6bn
4Q21 LTM Total Revenues
4Q21 LTM GMV1
4Q21 LTM GMV Growth
4Q21 LTM TPV
US$6.7bn
4.9mn
510 storesUS$1.9 bn
4Q21 Gross Loan Book2
Active Credit Cards2
Three Retail Formats
4Q21 LTM EBITDA
Note: All financial figures as of December 2021. All dollar figures are calculated based on the observed exchange rate as of January 3rd, 2022: CLP/US$ 844.69.
1 GMV includes sales through online channels for Department Stores in Chile, Peru, Argentina & Colombia; Home Improvement in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil & Uruguay; Supermarkets in Chile & Peru and Linio. 2Includes Banco Falabella Chile, Banco Falabella Peru and Banco Falabella Colombia.
REGIONAL FOOTPRINT
MIX BY COUNTRY (LTM)
MIX BY BUSINESS (LTM)
Chile 65% revenue 76% EBITDA
Argentina 2% revenue <1% EBITDA
Home Improvement US$ 5.2 billion revenues
Revenue
39%
EBITDA
34%
Financial Services
10%
21%
US$ 6.7 billion Loan Book Revenue EBITDA
Peru 25% revenue 18% EBITDABrazil 2% revenue 2% EBITDA
Fashion & Electronics US$ 4.1 billion revenues
Revenue
30%
EBITDA
19%
Real Estate 3.3 million sqm of GLA3
3%
17%
Revenue EBITDA
Colombia 6% revenue 4% EBITDAUruguay <1% revenue <1% EBITDA
Supermarkets
US$ 2.5 billion revenues
18%
Revenue
9%
EBITDA
-
1. All figures as of December 2021.
-
2. Mix by Country and Mix by Business as of December 2021. Segment 'Colombia' and 'Home Improvement' does not include Sodimac Colombia which we do not consolidate. EBITDA Breakdown does not consider adjustments and eliminations.
-
3. Includes 1,030,000 m2 of additional GLA in standalone stores in the region also owned by Falabella.
LEADERSHIP POSITION
Sustainability Milestones
Falabella selected for the DJSI
New Falabella flagship store is applying for LEED certification
Rise Up Women
-
• Falabella Retail launched a massive campaign that published its commitment to female empowerment and local talent. It aims to inspire, mobilize and empower women using a purposeful message that can be summed up in one sentence: Women rise up, we can do anything!
Mallplaza commits to carbon neutrality by 2030
-
• Mallplaza will continue to focus on energy and water efficiency, and waste management. It is committed to only using Non-Conventional Renewable Energy (NCRE) in Chile and Peru by 2022, and to reducing water consumption by 30% and increasing waste recovery to 60% by 2025, which will stimulate the circular economy.
-
1. Marketshare figures are measured in terms of revenues from January as of September 2021, according to the public information of our peers. Market positioning Financial Services as of October 2021. FX rates as of January 3rd, 2022: CLP/US$ 844.69
-
2. Note: Revenue figures for retailers as of LTM ending on December 2021.
CONSTANTLY EVOLVING TO MEET OUR
CUSTOMER'S DEMANDS
2015
2018
2020
