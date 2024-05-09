Earnings Presentation
1Q-2024
Cautionary Statement
These webcasts, presentations and transcripts contain "forward-looking statements," relating to, among other things, future operating and financial results, project performance, expenses, the impact of acquisitions and divestments, business strategy and any restructuring plans. These statements use words, and variations thereof, such as the future tense verbs generally, "plan", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "maintain", "project", "continue", "reduce" and "grow". We caution you not to rely on these forward-looking statements as the basis for any investment or divestment decisions regarding securities issued by the Company. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events at the time they are made and, therefore, are subject to uncertainty.
If the underlying assumptions prove to be inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed in these forward-looking statements. Uncertainties relate to, among other things, the company's ability to successfully execute its planned projects and strategic plans, the possibility that expected benefits and opportunities may not materialize in the expected timeframe or at all, the impact of divestments, as well as risks related to the political and economic scenario; new regulations or more demanding regulatory changes; breach of rules and/or regulations; inability to attract and retain talent; cyber-attacks; failures or crashes of key systems; technological obsolescence; financial and market risks (exchange rate, inflation, interest rate, credit and liquidity); climate change causing natural disasters that affect operational continuity and/or increase costs in the value chain; inconsistency between ESG declarations and implementation; damage to infrastructure affecting physical security and operational continuity; conflicts with the community; accidents, illnesses or other events that impact the minimum number of people required to operate; failures in the supply chain and inventories; relationships with suppliers who fail to meet minimum standards; sale of products harmful to people's health or safety; inadequate identification and response to the preferences of our current and prospective customers. A more detailed list and description of these risks can be found in the Annual Report and in the notes to the financial statements of Falabella S.A., which are available online at the company's website (https://investors.falabella.com), as well as on the website of the Financial Market Commission (www.cmfchile.cl).
The information contained in each of these presentations pertain to the dates and for the time periods indicated therein, and the company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained in these materials. Accordingly, you should not rely on the accuracy of any statements or other information contained in any archived webcast or video on demand as the basis for investment or divestment decisions in securities issued by the company.
All numbers in this presentation are converted to US Dollars and rounded to millions.
HIGHLIGHTS
1Q-2024
Clients
Strong leadership presence of Retailers & Malls in Latam
Revenues (US$ MM)
Falabella Retail
Home Improvement
+7,4%
1.365
+6,5%
990
1.271
1.150
1.178
1.270
649
724
687
691
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Supermarkets
Mallplaza
+8,7%
621
567
+14,2%
536
522
517
116
105
112
109
102
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Note: Home Improvement operation includes the businesses in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay. Mexico and Colombia do not consolidate in the financial statements.
Our value proposition for customers and sellers
continues to gain traction
Online GMV (US$ MM)
Online GMV - 3P (US$ MM)
754
42
23%
18%
24%
26%
25%
83
534
565
535
535
30
180
26
44
31
37
32
121
48
47
197
134
154
132
123
130
134
450
99
388
324
297
324
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Chile
Peru
Colombia
Others
% of Online GMV
Building the leading digital bank of the Andean region
Loan portfolio (US$ MM)
Chile Colombia Peru Mexico
1%
6.450
6.447
6.383
6.509
6.488
1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24
NPL (%)
8
Chile
Colombia
Peru
Mexico
6
4
2
0
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Credit card & passive account openings (#)
Credit Card Passive Account
704,831
-11%
700,766
688,329
654,507
609,826
47%
46%
43%
45%
45%
53%
54%
57%
55%
55%
1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24
Credit & debit card purchases (US$ MM)
Credit Card Debit Card
+12%
5,458
5,340
4,750
4,734
4,720
63%
65%
63%
62%
58%
37%
35%
37%
38%
42%
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Note: Consolidatedmetrics includethe banking businesses in Chile, Peru, Colombia and CMR Mexico. CMR Mexicodoes not consolidate in the financial statements.
Our loyalty program is one of the most preferred and plays a
critical role in the adaptation to a data-driven company
Participants (# 000')
19,268
19,309
19,330
19,247
19,444
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Redemptions (# MM)
Digital redemptions rate
36%
28%
25%
30%
37%
2.6
2.3
2.5
2.3
2.5
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
We continue to focus efforts on our plan to strengthen
our financial position
Cash and Equivalents - Non Banking (US$ mm)
Inventories (US$ mm)
+81%
-11%
534 411
1.098
967
1.834
1.728
1.739
1.567
1.626
662
1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q241Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24
SG&A (US$ mm)
+1%
902
840
824
819
817
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Summary Financials (US$ MM)
Total sales
1Q23
% revenues
1Q24
% revenues
Var (%)
Total sales
2.811
2.733
-3%
GMV Online
534
535
0%
GMV own products (1P)
411
401
-2%
GMV third-party products (3P)
123
134
9%
Total sales of physical stores
2.277
2.198
-3%
Financial Results
Non-Banking Revenue
2.317
82,8%
2.437
83,6%
5%
Financial Services Revenue
482
17,2%
479
16,4%
0%
Total Revenue
2.799
100,0%
2.916
100,0%
4%
Gross profit
837
29,9%
1.007
34,5%
20%
SG&A expenses
(819)
-29,2%
(824)
-28,2%
1%
EBITDA
129
4,6%
302
10,4%
134%
Net (Loss) Income
(55)
-2,0%
60
2,0%
NA
Balance Sheet
Cash (non-banking)
534
967
81%
Gross Loan Book
6.450
6.488
1%
Financial Net Debt (Exc. Banking)
3.680
3.495
-5%
Note: Total sales correspond to the total value of the merchandise sold, including our own (1P) and third-party (3P) products, through our omnichannel platform (physical and online stores). Includes value added taxes. Calculated with a 9 neutral exchangerate.
.
Financial Position
Debt By Creditor
Debt By Maturity
Net Financial Debt/EBITDA
Net Leverage (times)
w/o Banking Operations
w/o Banking Operations
(times)
w/o Banking Operations
w/o Banking Operations
22%
78%
3%Mar-24
Mar-23
5.7Mar-24
7.3Mar-23
1.0
1.2
Bonds
Short Term
Banks Facilities
Long Term
97%
Debt Amortization Profile
(US$ mn)
$2,689
Financial Debt (Exc. Banking business) reached US$ 4,462 million
$589
$502
$402
$146
$135
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029+
Financial Debt = Bank loans + Bond obligations + Other financial liabilities + Derivative instruments + Hedging assets.
