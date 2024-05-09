Earnings Presentation

1Q-2024

1

Cautionary Statement

These webcasts, presentations and transcripts contain "forward-looking statements," relating to, among other things, future operating and financial results, project performance, expenses, the impact of acquisitions and divestments, business strategy and any restructuring plans. These statements use words, and variations thereof, such as the future tense verbs generally, "plan", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "maintain", "project", "continue", "reduce" and "grow". We caution you not to rely on these forward-looking statements as the basis for any investment or divestment decisions regarding securities issued by the Company. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events at the time they are made and, therefore, are subject to uncertainty.

If the underlying assumptions prove to be inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed in these forward-looking statements. Uncertainties relate to, among other things, the company's ability to successfully execute its planned projects and strategic plans, the possibility that expected benefits and opportunities may not materialize in the expected timeframe or at all, the impact of divestments, as well as risks related to the political and economic scenario; new regulations or more demanding regulatory changes; breach of rules and/or regulations; inability to attract and retain talent; cyber-attacks; failures or crashes of key systems; technological obsolescence; financial and market risks (exchange rate, inflation, interest rate, credit and liquidity); climate change causing natural disasters that affect operational continuity and/or increase costs in the value chain; inconsistency between ESG declarations and implementation; damage to infrastructure affecting physical security and operational continuity; conflicts with the community; accidents, illnesses or other events that impact the minimum number of people required to operate; failures in the supply chain and inventories; relationships with suppliers who fail to meet minimum standards; sale of products harmful to people's health or safety; inadequate identification and response to the preferences of our current and prospective customers. A more detailed list and description of these risks can be found in the Annual Report and in the notes to the financial statements of Falabella S.A., which are available online at the company's website (https://investors.falabella.com), as well as on the website of the Financial Market Commission (www.cmfchile.cl).

The information contained in each of these presentations pertain to the dates and for the time periods indicated therein, and the company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained in these materials. Accordingly, you should not rely on the accuracy of any statements or other information contained in any archived webcast or video on demand as the basis for investment or divestment decisions in securities issued by the company.

All numbers in this presentation are converted to US Dollars and rounded to millions.

HIGHLIGHTS

1Q-2024

Clients

3

Strong leadership presence of Retailers & Malls in Latam

Revenues (US$ MM)

Falabella Retail

Home Improvement

+7,4%

1.365

+6,5%

990

1.271

1.150

1.178

1.270

649

724

687

691

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Supermarkets

Mallplaza

+8,7%

621

567

+14,2%

536

522

517

116

105

112

109

102

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Note: Home Improvement operation includes the businesses in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay. Mexico and Colombia do not consolidate in the financial statements.

4

Our value proposition for customers and sellers

continues to gain traction

Online GMV (US$ MM)

Online GMV - 3P (US$ MM)

754

42

23%

18%

24%

26%

25%

83

534

565

535

535

30

180

26

44

31

37

32

121

48

47

197

134

154

132

123

130

134

450

99

388

324

297

324

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Chile

Peru

Colombia

Others

% of Online GMV

5

Building the leading digital bank of the Andean region

Loan portfolio (US$ MM)

Chile Colombia Peru Mexico

1%

6.450

6.447

6.383

6.509

6.488

1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24

NPL (%)

8

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Mexico

6

4

2

0

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Credit card & passive account openings (#)

Credit Card Passive Account

704,831

-11%

700,766

688,329

654,507

609,826

47%

46%

43%

45%

45%

53%

54%

57%

55%

55%

1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24

Credit & debit card purchases (US$ MM)

Credit Card Debit Card

+12%

5,458

5,340

4,750

4,734

4,720

63%

65%

63%

62%

58%

37%

35%

37%

38%

42%

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Note: Consolidatedmetrics includethe banking businesses in Chile, Peru, Colombia and CMR Mexico. CMR Mexicodoes not consolidate in the financial statements.

6

Our loyalty program is one of the most preferred and plays a

critical role in the adaptation to a data-driven company

Participants (# 000')

19,268

19,309

19,330

19,247

19,444

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Redemptions (# MM)

Digital redemptions rate

36%

28%

25%

30%

37%

2.6

2.3

2.5

2.3

2.5

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

7

We continue to focus efforts on our plan to strengthen

our financial position

Cash and Equivalents - Non Banking (US$ mm)

Inventories (US$ mm)

+81%

-11%

534 411

1.098

967

1.834

1.728

1.739

1.567

1.626

662

1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q241Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24

SG&A (US$ mm)

+1%

902

840

824

819

817

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

8

Summary Financials (US$ MM)

Total sales

1Q23

% revenues

1Q24

% revenues

Var (%)

Total sales

2.811

2.733

-3%

GMV Online

534

535

0%

GMV own products (1P)

411

401

-2%

GMV third-party products (3P)

123

134

9%

Total sales of physical stores

2.277

2.198

-3%

Financial Results

Non-Banking Revenue

2.317

82,8%

2.437

83,6%

5%

Financial Services Revenue

482

17,2%

479

16,4%

0%

Total Revenue

2.799

100,0%

2.916

100,0%

4%

Gross profit

837

29,9%

1.007

34,5%

20%

SG&A expenses

(819)

-29,2%

(824)

-28,2%

1%

EBITDA

129

4,6%

302

10,4%

134%

Net (Loss) Income

(55)

-2,0%

60

2,0%

NA

Balance Sheet

Cash (non-banking)

534

967

81%

Gross Loan Book

6.450

6.488

1%

Financial Net Debt (Exc. Banking)

3.680

3.495

-5%

Note: Total sales correspond to the total value of the merchandise sold, including our own (1P) and third-party (3P) products, through our omnichannel platform (physical and online stores). Includes value added taxes. Calculated with a 9 neutral exchangerate.

.

Financial Position

Debt By Creditor

Debt By Maturity

Net Financial Debt/EBITDA

Net Leverage (times)

w/o Banking Operations

w/o Banking Operations

(times)

w/o Banking Operations

w/o Banking Operations

22%

78%

3%Mar-24

Mar-23

5.7Mar-24

7.3Mar-23

1.0

1.2

Bonds

Short Term

Banks Facilities

Long Term

97%

Debt Amortization Profile

(US$ mn)

$2,689

Financial Debt (Exc. Banking business) reached US$ 4,462 million

$589

$502

$402

$146

$135

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029+

Financial Debt = Bank loans + Bond obligations + Other financial liabilities + Derivative instruments + Hedging assets.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 18:17:23 UTC.