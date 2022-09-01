Log in
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
2112.00 CLP   -4.00%
11:21aFALABELLA S A : Earnings Presentation 2Q-2022
08/30Chile's Falabella reports 51.7% decrease in Q2 net profit
08/30FALABELLA S A : Earnings Release 2Q-2022
Falabella S A : Earnings Presentation 2Q-2022

09/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
Earnings Call

2Q-2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

OUR PHYSICAL-DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

2Q-2022 LTM

Loyalty

17.5 million active participants across the region 34% YoY

Marketplace

US$ 3.1 billion GMV US$ 592 million GMV 3P 21% online penetration 14.000 Sellers +8 million SKUs

47% app penetration in Chile

Logistics

+34 million dispatches

60% of deliveries <48 hours in Chile

1.6 million sqm dedicated to logistics

37 million

customers1

in the region

(+17% YoY)

Online Payments

US$ 2.6 billion TPV +600,000 active Digital Wallet users (4x YoY)

Digital Banking

US$ 7.3 billion loan portfolio Fully online products opened

~860,000 credit cards +710,000 checking accounts

61% fully online loan origination

Omni-channel Retail

US$ 11.4 billion total sales at physical stores

~1.000 Click&Collect points

3

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD

Digital banking

Our loan portfolio grew by 47% YoY

Gross Loans (US$ mn)

34,7%REGIONAL

+47.3% YoY

47,3%

$7.307

$5.426

$4.961

US$ 7,307 million

jun.-20

jun.-21

jun.-22

We maintained third place in

consumer loans in Chile as of June 30,

2022, with a market share of over 14%

Chile

+33.5%

YoY local currency

US$ 4,830 million

Colombia

+57.0%

YoY Local currency

US$ 1,509 million

Peru

+46.8%

YoY Local currency

US$ 968 million

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 244 B 13 651 M 13 651 M
Net income 2022 476 B 531 M 531 M
Net Debt 2022 3 229 B 3 600 M 3 600 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 5 299 B 5 908 M 5 908 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 94 516
Free-Float 36,3%
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Ashish Grover Chief Information Officer
Hernán Alberto Büchi Buc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.-24.00%5 908
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-14.86%7 260
TRENT LIMITED32.37%6 307
DILLARD'S, INC.20.90%5 191
MACY'S, INC.-33.84%4 694
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.13%4 353