Falabella S A : Earnings Presentation 2Q-2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.
OUR PHYSICAL-DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM
2Q-2022 LTM
Loyalty
17.5 million active participants across the region 34% YoY
Marketplace
US$ 3.1 billion GMV US$ 592 million GMV 3P 21% online penetration 14.000 Sellers +8 million SKUs
47% app penetration in Chile
Logistics
+34 million dispatches
60% of deliveries <48 hours in Chile
1.6 million sqm dedicated to logistics
37 million
customers1
in the region
(+17% YoY)
Online Payments
US$ 2.6 billion TPV +600,000 active Digital Wallet users (4x YoY)
Digital Banking
US$ 7.3 billion loan portfolio Fully online products opened
~860,000 credit cards +710,000 checking accounts
61% fully online loan origination
Omni-channel Retail
US$ 11.4 billion total sales at physical stores
~1.000 Click&Collect points
3
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD
Digital banking
Our loan portfolio grew by 47% YoY
Gross Loans (US$ mn)
34,7%REGIONAL
+47.3% YoY
47,3%
$7.307
$5.426
$4.961
US$ 7,307 million
jun.-20
jun.-21
jun.-22
We maintained third place in
consumer loans in Chile as of June 30,
2022, with a market share of over 14%
Chile
+33.5%
YoY local currency
US$ 4,830 million
Colombia
+57.0%
YoY Local currency
US$ 1,509 million
Peru
+46.8%
YoY Local currency
US$ 968 million
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Falabella SA published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 15:20:05 UTC.