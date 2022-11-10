Advanced search
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-08
1789.90 CLP   -2.40%
11:09aFalabella S A : Earnings Presentation 3Q-2022
PU
10:41aChile's Falabella says looking for suppliers outside China
RE
11/08Falabella S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Falabella S A : Earnings Presentation 3Q-2022

11/10/2022 | 11:09am EST
29.990

Earnings Call

3Q-2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

OUR PHYSICAL-DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

3Q-2022 LTM

Loyalty

18 million active participants across the region 24% YoY

Marketplace

US$ 3.0 billion GMV US$ 585 million GMV 3P 22% online penetration 17.000 Sellers +8 million SKUs

44% app penetration in Chile

Logistics

32 million dispatches

60% of deliveries <48 hours in Chile

1.6 million sqm dedicated to logistics

37 million

customers1

in the region

(+9% YoY)

Online Payments

US$ 2.6 billion TPV +640,000 active Digital Wallet users (2.3x YoY)

Digital Banking

US$ 7.0 billion loan portfolio Fully online products opened

+890,000 credit cards

+780,000 checking accounts

61% fully online loan origination

Omni-channel Retail

US$ 10.8 billion total sales at physical stores

~1.000 Click&Collect points

1 Customers are people who made at least one purchase at our retailers, either online or in-store, or one transaction in our Banking business over the last 12 months

3

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD

Digital banking

Our loan portfolio grew by 35% YoY

35.3%

REGIONAL

+35.3% YoY

-1.0%

$5.189

US$ 7,019 million

$7.093

$7.019

sept.-21

jun.-22

sept.-22

Gross Loans (US$ mn)

We maintained third place in

consumer loans in Chile as of September 30,

2022, with a market share of over 13.5%

Chile

+24.8%

YoY local currency

US$ 4,608 million

Colombia

+48,6%

YoY Local currency

US$ 1,462 million

Peru

+51,6%

YoY Local currency

US$ 949 million

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 551 B 13 892 M 13 892 M
Net income 2022 306 B 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2022 4 532 B 5 017 M 5 017 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 4 491 B 4 971 M 4 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 91 744
Free-Float 45,2%
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Ashish Grover Chief Information Officer
Hernán Alberto Büchi Buc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.-35.59%4 971
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-17.49%6 820
TRENT LIMITED40.97%6 566
DILLARD'S, INC.27.87%5 369
MACY'S, INC.-28.38%5 081
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED7.31%4 878