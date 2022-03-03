Falabella S A : Earnings Presentation 4Q-2021

EARNINGS CALL
Fourth Quarter 2021
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.
|
01
|
|
02
|
|
03
|
|
04
|
|
05
|
Differentiated
|
|
Scaling Up
|
|
Financing and
|
|
Data Analytics
|
|
Technological
|
Value
|
|
Logistics
|
|
Payments
|
|
and Business
|
|
Platform
|
|
|
|
|
Proposition
|
|
And Fulfillment
|
|
|
|
Intelligence
|
|
Development
Building a physical-digital ecosystem leveraged on our unmatched assets
RETAIL BUSINESS IN CHILE
CONTINUES TO GROW STEADILY
|
DEPARTMENT STORES
|
HOME IMPROVEMENT
|
SUPERMARKETS
|
|
Shopping Centers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+21%
|
|
+22%
|
4Q21/4Q20
|
+7%
|
4Q21/4Q20
|
recovered traffic levels
|
Revenue
|
"
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Revenue
|
similar to pre-pandemic"
|
|
4Q21/4Q20
|
|
|
|
|
+71%
|
Revenue
|
+78%
|
4Q21/4Q19
|
+51%
|
4Q21/4Q19
|
|
51%
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
4Q21/4Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48%
|
14%
|
40%
|
|
Y o Y g r o w t h
|
|
Mallplaza Revenues
|
|
App penetration
|
|
App penetration
|
|
App penetration
|
|
|
|
4Q-2021
|
|
4Q-2021
|
|
4Q-2021
|
|
-
Strong sales growth continued in the 4Q21 for all retail formats in Chile, with business returning to normal and robust growth in physical stores, accompanied by sustained e-commerce performance."
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.