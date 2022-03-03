Log in
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange -  03-01
2514 CLP   -2.80%
09:12aFALABELLA S A : Earnings Presentation 4Q-2021
PU
03/01FALABELLA S A : Earnings Release 4Q-2021
PU
01/11FALABELLA S A : Investment Plan Announcement for 2022
PU
Falabella S A : Earnings Presentation 4Q-2021

03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
EARNINGS CALL

Fourth Quarter 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

01

02

03

04

05

Differentiated

Scaling Up

Financing and

Data Analytics

Technological

Value

Logistics

Payments

and Business

Platform

Proposition

And Fulfillment

Intelligence

Development

Building a physical-digital ecosystem leveraged on our unmatched assets

3

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD

RETAIL BUSINESS IN CHILE

CONTINUES TO GROW STEADILY

DEPARTMENT STORES

HOME IMPROVEMENT

SUPERMARKETS

Shopping Centers

+21%

+22%

4Q21/4Q20

+7%

4Q21/4Q20

recovered traffic levels

Revenue

"

Revenue

Revenue

similar to pre-pandemic"

4Q21/4Q20

+71%

Revenue

+78%

4Q21/4Q19

+51%

4Q21/4Q19

51%

Revenue

Revenue

4Q21/4Q19

48%

14%

40%

Y o Y g r o w t h

Mallplaza Revenues

App penetration

App penetration

App penetration

4Q-2021

4Q-2021

4Q-2021

  • Strong sales growth continued in the 4Q21 for all retail formats in Chile, with business returning to normal and robust growth in physical stores, accompanied by sustained e-commerce performance."

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
