Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Falabella S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-08
1775.00 CLP   -1.39%
05:56pFalabella S A : Earnings Release 1Q-2023
PU
05/01Falabella S A : Infographic
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Enrique Ostale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Falabella S A : Earnings Release 1Q-2023

05/09/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL RESULTS

F i r s t Q u a r t e r 2 0 2 3

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD / 2

1 Main indicators 1Q23 US$

+36 MM

$3,476 MM

$161 MM

-$76 MM

Ecosystem Customers

Revenue (-6% YoY)

EBITDA (4,6% margin)

Net loss (-2,2% margin)

+18.7 MM

528/46

$7,8 BN

$703 MM

Loyalty Program Participants

Stores / Malls

Loan portfolio (+1% YoY)

GMV Online (-11% YoY)

2 Comments from the CEO

Gaston Bottazzini

Challenging quarter, high comparative figures and a complex economic context

More than 90% of the initiatives in the efficiency plan are being implemented, controlling expenses and improving working capital

2

Comentarios de la Administración

  • We experienced a challenging quarter, with high comparative figures, a complex economic context and decelerating consumption in our main markets. Our revenue declined 6% YoY, mostly due to our retail businesses in Chile, where revenue fell by around 20% in Department Stores and Home Improvement.
  • We are bringing our inventories back to normal levels (-13% compared to March 2022), which will leave them better positioned for the remainder of 2023, and reduce the negative pressure on margins that we experienced in the second half of 2022. This has allowed us to improve in US$375 million the cash flow generation this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022 (non-banking businesses).
  • In Chile, we are seeing stabilization of our loan portfolio delinquency levels, due to more restrictive origination policies and to a better collection management. This will allow us to focus on achieving our objective of becoming the leading digital bank in the Andean region, where our banking revenue grew 22% YoY, and we opened 620,000 accounts and credit cards during the quarter.
  • After the launch of falabella.com in Colombia, our Marketplace platform is now fully deployed in the Andean region. Our attractive value proposition for customers and sellers has kept 3P sales growing (+23% YoY), despite a contraction in online sales.
  • Despite high inflation in each country (~11% yearly), our SG&A expenses grew less than 1% YoY. This partially reflects the results of our efficiency plan announced in October 2022. More than 90% of the initiatives in this plan are being implemented.
  • Our leverage level, measured as net financial debt to EBITDA (non- banking), has deteriorated due to the temporary fall in the profitability of our businesses. The efforts to improve working capital and expenses aim to improve the trajectory of the leverage level in the medium-term.

2

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD / 3

3 Explanations for 1Q23 results (US$ million)1,2

1Q22

% revenues

1Q23

% revenues

Var (%)

Total sales

Total sales

3.984

3.621

-9%

GMV Online

794

703

-11%

GMV own products (1P)

653

530

-19%

GMV third-party products (3P)

141

173

23%

Total sales of physical stores

3.190

2.918

-9%

TPV

667

646

-3%

Financial Results

Non-Banking Revenue

3.221

86,8%

2.878

82,8%

-11%

Financial Services Revenue

490

13,2%

598

17,2%

22%

Total Revenue

3.711

100%

3.476

100%

-6%

Gross profit

1.225

33,0%

1.020

29,3%

-17%

SG&A expenses

(1.008)

-27,2%

(1.017)

-29,2%

1%

Operational income

217

5,9%

3

0,1%

-98%

EBITDA

370

10,0%

161

4,6%

-57%

Non-operating profit

(112)

-3,0%

(100)

-2,9%

-11%

Net (Loss) Income

92

2,5%

(76)

-2,2%

-183%

Balance Sheet

Cash (non-banking)

446

664

49%

Gross Loan Book

7.776

7.834

1%

Total Net Debt (Exc. Banking)

4.186

4.886

17%

  • Given IFRS regulations, assets are not adjusted for inflation. However, financial liabilities are readjusted for the UF variation.

Consolidated Consolidated operating revenue decreased (-6% YoY), mainly due to the declines in

Revenue Chile in the Home Improvement (-22% YoY) and Department Stores (-20% YoY) formats, which were partially offset by the banking businesses in Chile (+20% YoY) and in Peru (+40% YoY, +41% in local currency).

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased (-17% YoY) due to:

Department Stores Chile (-36% YoY): lower consumption level and higher

promotional activities, particularly in apparel (summer seasonal markdowns).

Home Improvement Chile (-24% YoY): lower revenues (-22% YoY), mainly

explained by the decline in the construction sector.

Banking Business Chile (-27% YoY) and Colombia (-74% YoY, -52% in local

Consolidated

EBITDA

currency) due to an increase in risk costs (2.2x in Chile and 2.4x in Colombia) and in funding costs (+1.9x in Chile and +3.4x in Colombia) YoY in local currency, that exceeds the increase in revenue.

  • EBITDA fell 57% YoY, reaching US$161 million.
  • Our SG&A expenses grew les tan 1% YoY, despite an environment of high inflation in the region, mainly due to:
    • Optimizing our marketing and customer loyalty program (-24% YoY)
    • Normalization in the supply chain and integrating our last-mile logistics (-32% YoY)
  1. Values are in the functional currency of Chilean pesos converted to US dollars at constant exchange rates.
  2. Total sales are the total value of merchandise sold, including our own products (1P) and those of third parties (3P), through our omni-channel platform covering both physical and online stores. Includes value-added taxes. Calculated with neutral exchange rates.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD / 4

4 Progress in business / platforms

Retailers & Malls

Revenue - Department Stores

US$Million

Revenue - Home Improvement

US$Million

Revenue - Supermarkets

US$Million

Tenant's sales- Mall

US$Million

1Q22

967

1,472

643

1,703

1Q23

806

1,207

648

1,722

Var %

-17%

-18%

+1%

+1%

Retailers &

Malls

  • Our strategy is to offer the best products, brands and experiences to our customers.
  • Home Improvement: We opened a new store in Maitencillo, bringing the total number of stores in Chile to 86. We re-launched the Specialists Circle, which is a benefits program focused on the professional segment, who represent 1.4 million customers across all our countries.
  • Department Stores: +70% of Department stores in Chile have self-service checkout counters and our customers have +3.3 million monthly digital interactions with stores, such as price inquiries and size inquiries, which is aligned with our omni- channel strategy.
  • Supermarkets: We continue optimizing inventories. We reduced them by 15 days in Chile compared to the same quarter in 2022.
  • Mallplaza:We opened 200 new stores during the quarter, which was double the 1Q22 figure.

Digital Businesses

Total GMV Online

US$Million

3P GMV Online

US$Million

TPV

US$Million

Loan portfolio

US$Million

Purchases with debit & credit cards

US$Million

Consolidated NPL (+90 days)

%

1Q22

794

141

669

7,776

5,148

1.7

1Q23

703

173

646

7,834

5,780

4.1

Var %

-11%

+23%

-3%

+1%

+12%

+240bp

  • Our Marketplace proposal is progressing. Despite the deceleration in online sales, our

Sellers (3P) sales continued to grow (+23% YoY), which represent 25% of Online Marketplace GMV.

  • We now have more than 18,000 Sellers with increasing LTM sales, who now have a better experience with our Seller platform, as we are adding functionalities to make their lives simpler.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD / 5

4 Progress in business / platforms

Digital Businesses (cont.)

Digital Banking

Payments

  • We are progressing towards our objective of becoming the leading digital bank in the Andean region, and we now have 7.2 million customers (+11% YoY).
  • Online account openings during the quarter represented 55% of credit cards and 54% of passive accounts.
  • The deterioration in credit has led us to introduce restrictive origination policies, which have stabilized the NPL portfolio in Chile.
  • We are strengthening our role in the ecosystem, by providing loans to our Sellers that total +US$ 11 million (3.5x YoY).
  • We now have +1.4 million active users (+86% YoY) and +20,000 third-party points of sale in Chile and Peru (+43% YoY).
  • We are strengthening our payment processing proposal by introducing Checkout Guest in Chile, which can process credit and debit card purchases from non-Fpay customers at non-Falabella merchants.

Enablers

Active Loyalty Participants

# Million

Packages delivered

# Million

1Q22

16.5

7.9

1Q23

18.7

7.7

Var %

+13%

-2%

Regional adoption is increasing, and we now have 18.7 million participants (+13%

Loyalty YoY).

  • It is one of the most popular programs in the region with +3.4 million customer redemptions (+24% YoY), where 36% were online.

Home

Delivery

  • We are strengthening our logistical capabilities and we managed more than 7 million shipments, which leveraged our +1.9 million m2 dedicated to logistics.
  • Close to 60% of deliveries in Chile took less than 48 hours and more than 25% of orders used the Click & Collect system.

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 21:53:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FALABELLA S.A.
05:56pFalabella S A : Earnings Release 1Q-2023
PU
05/01Falabella S A : Infographic
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Enrique Ostale
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Alfredo Moreno
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal for Independent Director - Germán Quiroga
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal for Independent Director - Andrés Roccatagliata
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal for Independent Director - Alejandro Picos
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Paola Cúneo Queirolo
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - María Cecilia Karlezi
PU
04/11Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Juan Carlos Cortés
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 12 493 B 15 783 M 15 783 M
Net income 2023 376 B 475 M 475 M
Net Debt 2023 4 505 B 5 691 M 5 691 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 4 516 B 5 705 M 5 705 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 91 278
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart FALABELLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Falabella S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 775,00 CLP
Average target price 2 017,00 CLP
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Ostalé Cambiaso Chairman
Ashish Grover Chief Information Officer
Andrés Roberto Roccatagliata Orsini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.9.09%5 684
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED24.23%7 830
HAINAN AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE CO., LTD-13.15%7 304
TRENT LIMITED6.02%6 179
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED51.54%5 137
DILLARD'S, INC.-8.10%4 942
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer