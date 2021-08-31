Falabella S A : Earnings Release 2Q-2021

Management's

Comments

Financial Results Second Quarter 2021

"We have continued to make good progress building our physical-digital ecosystem. During the second quarter, our omnichannel platform reported total sales growth of 79% in the region (e-commerceand physical stores). Our e-commerceplatform achieved an online sales record, with GMV of US$ 1.2 billion, representing growth of 38% YoY. This brings GMV to US$ 4.1 billion for the last 12 months. Our Marketplace business continues to expand and reached GMV of US$ 877 million over the 12 months ended June 2021.

Although we continue to navigate a challenging environment, as mobility restrictions become more relaxed, our customers are returning to our stores and appreciate the value of our omnichannel proposal. We continue to capture strong growth in both physical and e-commerce channels, which drives our overall growth. The performance of retailers in Chile is exceptional, as their revenue grew 80% YoY. GMV in Chile grew by 72% YoY, while Marketplace sales grew by 65% YoY, and retail sales grew by 74% YoY. Online penetration by Department Stores in Chile reached 64%.

We shipped almost 10 million home delivery orders within the region during the second quarter, up 12% YoY. Our mobile channels continue to strengthen. The Falabella.com App represents 40% of GMV in Chile, while the Home Improvement App represents 23% in 2Q21.

We continue to capitalize on strong positive momentum for Home Improvement products. Regional revenue for the format grew 110% and its online business continues to expand, recording sales of US$ 812 million over the last 12 months.

Banco Falabella in Chile already provides fully digital credit cards, checking accounts and consumer loans. We continue to accelerate the pace of issuance of fully digital cards during the second quarter of 2021, which now total more than 195,000 cards in Chile, Peru and Colombia. The digital cards issued in Chile during the second quarter were more than double the total physical and digital cards issued last year. Also 54% of financial product origination during the last 12 months was captured through digital channels. Our proprietary payment processing platform, Fpay, achieved a TPV of US$ 2,922 million over the last 12 months.

Our customers are increasingly interacting with our loyalty program throughout the region and reached 12.6 million participants (+68% YoY).

We have taken an important step in executing our strategy, as the new Falabella.com web site was launched in Chile at the end of August. This new integrated platform concentrates products by our retailers and thousands of entrepreneurs in our Marketplace. This web site has created the largest e- commerce portal in Chile, with a base of more than 100 million monthly visits on average and a tremendous potential to drive sales for both our retailers and Sellers.

We are beginning a new journey that has begun in Chile, but soon will reach Peru and Colombia. Falabella.com is a turning point in implementing our physical-digital ecosystem, which aims to make life simpler for our customers and improve people's enjoyment of life".