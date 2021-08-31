Falabella S A : Earnings Release 2Q-2021

"We have continued to make good progress building our physical-digital ecosystem. During the second quarter, our omnichannel platform reported total sales growth of 79% in the region(e-commerceand physical stores). Oure-commerceplatform achieved an online sales record, with GMV of US$ 1.2 billion, representing growth of 38% YoY. This brings GMV to US$ 4.1 billion for the last 12 months. Our Marketplace business continues to expand and reached GMV of US$ 877 million over the 12 months ended June 2021.
Although we continue to navigate a challenging environment, as mobility restrictions become more relaxed, our customers are returning to our stores and appreciate the value of our omnichannel proposal. We continue to capture strong growth in both physical and e-commerce channels, which drives our overall growth. The performance of retailers in Chile is exceptional, as their revenue grew 80% YoY. GMV in Chile grew by 72% YoY, while Marketplace sales grew by 65% YoY, and retail sales grew by 74% YoY. Online penetration by Department Stores in Chile reached 64%.
We shipped almost 10 million home delivery orders within the region during the second quarter, up 12% YoY. Our mobile channels continue to strengthen. The Falabella.com App represents 40% of GMV in Chile, while the Home Improvement App represents 23% in 2Q21.
We continue to capitalize on strong positive momentum for Home Improvement products. Regional revenue for the format grew 110% and its online business continues to expand, recording sales of US$ 812 million over the last 12 months.
Banco Falabella in Chile already provides fully digital credit cards, checking accounts and consumer loans. We continue to accelerate the pace of issuance of fully digital cards during the second quarter of 2021, which now total more than 195,000 cards in Chile, Peru and Colombia. The digital cards issued in Chile during the second quarter were more than double the total physical and digital cards issued last year. Also 54% of financial product origination during the last 12 months was captured through digital channels. Our proprietary payment processing platform, Fpay, achieved a TPV of US$ 2,922 million over the last 12 months.
Our customers are increasingly interacting with our loyalty program throughout the region and reached 12.6 million participants (+68% YoY).
We have taken an important step in executing our strategy, as the new Falabella.com web site was launched in Chile at the end of August. This new integrated platform concentrates products by our retailers and thousands of entrepreneurs in our Marketplace. This web site has created the largest e- commerce portal in Chile, with a base of more than 100 million monthly visits on average and a tremendous potential to drive sales for both our retailers and Sellers.
We are beginning a new journey that has begun in Chile, but soon will reach Peru and Colombia. Falabella.com is a turning point in implementing our physical-digital ecosystem, which aims to make life simpler for our customers and improve people's enjoyment of life".
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD
01
02
Key Indicators
US$ million
2 Q2 0
2 Q2 1
Var (%)
Total sales
GMV Online
876
1 .212
38%
GMV retail (1P)
669
974
46%
GMV marketplace (3P)
207
238
15%
Total sales of physical stores
1.555
3.127
101%
Total sales
2 .431
4 .339
79%
TPV
666
801
20%
Financial Results
Non-Banking Revenue
2.004
3.285
64%
Financial Services Revenue
411
354
-14%
Total Revenue
2 .415
3 .639
51%
EBITDA
(35)
493
-
Net (Loss) Income
(177)
185
-
Balance Sheet
Cash (non-banking)
1.966
1.120
-43%
Gross Loan Book
6.950
6.354
-9%
Total Net Debt (Exc. Banking)
4.349
3.543
-19%
Falabella.com launched in Chile
Falabella.com's new platform was launched in Chile on August 24, 2021
Regional Platform
US$ 4.063 million
45 DISTRIBUTION CENTERS
14.000
29 TRANSFER CENTERS
GMV
SELLERS
1.443.956 SQMof
2Q-2021 LTM
LOGISTICS CENTERS
+8 million
+180 million
+35 million
ORDERS DELIVERED
SKU's
VISITS PER MONTH
2Q-2021 LTM
We have continued to simplify the shopping experience of our customers in Chile by launching Falabella.com. It provides the entire range of products at our Department Stores (Falabella Retail), Home Improvement (Sodimac) and Supermarkets (Tottus) all in one place, together with our Marketplace, which provides a catalog of thousands of small and medium-sized local and international companies. This development will leverage the Falabella.com brand to drive growth in our physical- digital ecosystem, by providing customers with a unique experience.
This launch has built the largest Marketplace in Chile, which presents more than 180 million monthly visitors with all the brands and products of the entrepreneurs who sell on our site and App, which will accelerate the growth of their businesses.
Integrating platforms into a single web site will better meet our customer's requirements and increase their shopping frequency with us.
Unifying platforms will enable us to create more personalized and attractive offers for our customers, and to develop new product categories.
This new platform consolidates a technical process that we started years ago, by migrating our developments to proprietary architecture. We have created our own development centers during this process, which currently concentrate the work of more than 1,200 in-house developers.
The new platform is fully integrated with our Fpay payment processing platform, which enables us to offer a unified, personalized and seamless payment experience, together with a platform that provides financing solutions for consumers and Marketplace Sellers.
0 2
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD
03
Chile's retail businesses continue to grow rapidly with
double-digit growth even compared to 2019, despite
restrictions
Strong sales growth continued in every retail format in Chile during the second quarter, accompanied by sales at physical stores recovering, together with sustained performance from e-commerce.
DEPARTMENT STORES
HOME IMPROVEMENT
SUPERMARKETS
+99%
Revenue
+96%
Revenue
+25%
Revenue
2021/2020
2021/2020
2021/2020
+32%
Revenue
+55%
Revenue
+30%
Revenue
2021/2019
2021/2019
2021/2019
04
Our online business continued to grow during the
second quarter
GMV reached US$ 1,212 million in 2Q21, an increase of US$ 336 million over the same period last year, driven by higher growth in sales of proprietary products (+46%) and Marketplace products (+15%).
Regional online penetration reached 28%.
GMV reached US$ 4.1 billion over the last twelve months, 2.0x our GMV for the comparable period.
Marketplace GMV reached US$ 238 million in 2Q21, which represents a 20% share of total online sales. Marketplace's GMV reached US$ 877 million over the last twelve months.
Almost 10 million orders were shipped across the region during the quarter, up 12% compared to 2Q20.
E-commerce in Chile
GMV grew by 72% YoY during the quarter, driven by continued consumer dynamism, improved economic expectations due to progress with the vaccination campaign, a successful Cyber event and liquidity resulting from withdrawals from individual pension funds.
Online channel penetration in Chile reached 31% during 2Q21.
Marketplace sales grew by 65% in the second quarter and 167% over the last twelve months.
Home Improvement continue to expand, achieving 138% growth compared to 2Q20. This is equivalent to sales of US$ 235 million in the quarter.
GMV for Department Stores reached US$ 527 million during 2Q21, a 55% increase YoY. Home deliveries increased by 45% compared to the previous year. Click & Collect represented 15% of total units sold through online channels in 2Q21.
The falabella.com App captured 40% of the format's total online sales for the quarter.
Fazil, the group's on-demand-delivery App, continues to grow and expand its coverage. One year after its launch, it had reached almost 2 million visits during the second quarter, and total orders grew by 8.5x compared to the same period last year. GMV continues to grow in triple digits (QoQ) and the sale of Falabella and Sodimac products through the App has achieved strong growth.
0 3
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD
E-commerce in Peru
The penetration of online channels in Peru's formats rose 18% during 2Q21, to reach US$ 214 million.
Total Marketplace GMV in Peru grew by 39% in the quarter.
Home Improvement GMV grew by 63% YoY, while Department Stores GMV grew by 47% YoY.
The penetration of online channels for Supermarkets was 6%. The Fazil App continues to expand its coverage and order processing capacity, which is supported by a dark store. Order volume reported a 6x increase over the same period last year.
E-commerce in Colombia
The sustained participation of mobile channels in online sales was exceptional, with the Falabella App achieving a 26% share of the format's total online sales compared to 22% in 2Q20.
GMV decreased by 49% due to lower consumer dynamism after the social protests in Peru, and reached US$ 70 million.
GROSS MERCHANDISE VOLUME (GMV) SUMMARY1
(US$ million)
GMV
2 Q2 0
% Total
2Q21
% Total
Var %
LTM
Retail (1P)
669
76%
974
80%
46%
3 .186
Deparment stores
509
58%
619
51%
22%
2.292
Home improvement
126
14%
305
25%
143%
750
Supermarkets
33
4%
49
4%
47%
144
Marketplace (3P)
207
24%
238
20%
15%
877
Total GMV
876
100%
1 .212
100%
38%
4 .063
GMV by country
2Q20
% Total
2Q21
% Total
Var %
LTM
Chile
485
55%
836
69%
72%
2.586
Perú
153
17%
214
18%
40%
774
Colombia
138
16%
70
6%
-49%
375
Others
100
11%
92
8%
-8%
329
Total GMV by country
876
100%
1 .212
100%
38%
4 .063
05
Our mobile channels continue to gain traction
Apps for our retail formats continue to drive our customers, and strengthen their share of online sales.
Apps are a fundamental component of our ecosystem, as they help us to improve our value proposal, increase our customer contact and combine our physical and online shopping experience.
APPS PENETRATION OVER ONLINE SALES IN CHILE
40% 23% 34%
Department Stores
Home Improvement
Supermarkets
1 GMV figures are rounded. GMV is calculated as gross online sales (including VAT) and calculated on a neutral FX basis, for the businesses Department Stores in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Argentina; Home Improvement in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay; Supermarkets in Chile and Peru; and the Linio businesses.
0 4
