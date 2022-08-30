Log in
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
2160.00 CLP   +1.81%
Falabella S A : Earnings Release 2Q-2022

08/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarter 2022

Management Comments

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

Gaston

Bottazzini

CEO of

Falabella S.A.

We achieved record group sales during the second quarter, US$ 3,299 million, up 16% YoY (highest ever for a second quarter), driven mainly by our banking business with our loan portfolio growing by 47% YoY, our Department Store sales across the region, and revenue recovery at our shopping centers.

We continue to strengthen our physical-digital ecosystem, which now serves more than 37 million customers (+17% YoY), with a strong focus on attracting customers and strengthening our relationship with them by leveraging our loyalty program.

The performance of our physical stores recovered, with regional sales growing by 7% during the quarter (totalizing US$ 2,609 million), which reaffirmed their role within the consumer shopping experience.

We continued to reap the benefits of our accelerated investments in technology over the last few years.

Our digital banking platform grew by 47% YoY in gross loans, totalizing US$ 7,307 million), strongly supported by our digital loan origination and product opening capabilities, which are fueling growth with lower customer acquisition costs. These capabilities continue to give traction to new card openings as we opened over 225,000

digital cards in Chile, Peru and Colombia during the quarter (+16% YoY). Online channels were used to process 61% of financial product origination over the last 12 months.

On August 16, we launched the falabella.com integrated platform in Peru. This was a significant event that positioned us as the largest e- commerce company in Peru. This platform sold US$ 684 million over the last twelve months. We focus on providing the widest range of products, the best browsing experience that makes shopping easy through our website and app, and fast delivery.

On August 10, we opened the first IKEA store in South America, which is a 15,000 sqm store in Santiago, Chile. The integration of IKEA into our retail proposition reaffirms our commitment to a unique and differentiated value proposition. IKEA has a brand with a unique hallmark and value proposition, which are fully complementary with our physical-digital ecosystem. People have rediscovered their homes in the last couple of years, which enhances the value of our home decoration retail proposal.

We also opened our tenth Sodimac store in Mexico. This market holds tremendous potential for us, as it has a fragmented and under- penetrated home improvement segment that offers an attractive growth opportunity.

Our loyalty program continues to grow, which is driving increased interaction with our customers throughout the region and reached

17.5 million participants (+34% YoY). Redemptions grew by 61% YoY during the quarter to reach 2.7 million, where 25% were fully digital.

Our financial performance experienced a challenging quarter, as we began with a high comparative base, evidenced by global and local difficulties, but our margins also faced pressure due to decelerating consumption in Chile and increasing expenditure as a result of universally high inflation.

Expenses also increased as a result of our investments in our digital marketplace and payment platforms, increased remuneration driven by higher remuneration at stores and inflationary pressures, increased marketing and loyalty expenditure due to business volume and loyalty program growth, and higher logistics costs mainly due to product deliveries. Platform development accounts for one-third of the increase in our total expenses. When excluding the ones associated to investment, expenses grew by +20% YoY. EBITDA reached US$ 263 million, -32% YoY.

Net income was US$ 70 million, which was affected mainly by accounting for the translation of UF- denominated financial debt at our subsidiary Mallplaza to Chilean pesos, which did not affect our cash position in the period, but did have a US$ 42 million impact on earnings.

Despite having to navigate this challenging environment and the

impacts on our financial performance, we see our businesses returning to normal. Accordingly, we can now look beyond the pandemic and refocus on increasing our business efficiency. Going forward, we will focus on leveraging the improvements to our Marketplace and payment platforms as they mature and generate critical mass that expands our ecosystem.

investors.falabella.com

02

Highlights for the period

Main

Indicators

(2Q22 LTM)

Our Physical-Digital Ecosystem

Loyalty

17.5 million active

participants across the

region

34% YoY

Marketplace

US$ 3.1 billion GMV

US$ 592 million GMV 3P

21% online penetration

37 million

+8 million SKUs

14.000 Sellers

47% app penetration in

customers1

Chile

in the region

Logistics

(+17% YoY)

+34 million dispatches

60% of deliveries <48 hours in Chile

1.6 million sqm dedicated to logistics

Online Payments

US$ 2.6 billion TPV +600,000 active Digital Wallet users (4x YoY)

Digital Banking

US$ 7.3 billion loan portfolio Fully online products opened

~860,000 credit cards +710,000 checking accounts

61% fully online loan origination

Omni-channel Retail

US$ 11.4 billion total sales at physical stores

~1.000 Click&Collect points

Key Financial

2Q21

2Q22

Var (%)

Indicators2,3

Total sales

US$ Million

GMV Online

946

808

-14,6%

GMV own products (1P)

760

639

-15,9%

GMV third-party products (3P)

186

168

-9,3%

Total sales of physical stores

2.442

2.609

6,9%

Total sales

3.388

3.417

0,9%

TPV

625

693

10,8%

Financial Results

Non-Banking Revenue

2.565

2.812

9,6%

Financial Services Revenue

277

487

76,1%

Total Revenue

2.842

3.299

16,1%

EBITDA

385

263

-31,7%

Net (Loss) Income

145

70

-51,7%

Balance Sheet

Cash (non-banking)

874

587

-32,9%

Gross Loan Book

4.961

7.307

47,3%

Total Net Debt (Exc. Banking)

2.766

4.149

50,0%

  • Customers are people who made at least one purchase at our retailers, either online or in-store, or one transaction in our banking business over the last 12 months.
    2 Values are in the functional currency of Chilean pesos converted to US dollars at constant exchange rates.
    3 Total sales are the total value of merchandise sold, including our own products (1P) and those of third parties (3P), through our omni-channel platform covering both physical and online stores. Includes value-added taxes. Calculated with neutral exchange rates.

03

Highlights for the period

Digital Banking

Our loan portfolio grew by 47% YoY

34,7%

47,3%

$5.426

$4.961

$7.307

jun.-20

jun.-21

jun.-22

Gross Loans (US$ mn)

We maintained our third place in consumer loans in Chile, as of June 30, 2022, with a market share of over 14%

Chile

+33.5% YoY

local currency US$ 4,830 million

Colombia

+57.0% YoY

Local currency

US$ 1,509 million

Peru

+46.8% YoY

local currency US$ 968 million

REGIONAL

+47.3% YoY

US$ 7,307 million

Our digital banking customer base continues to grow

5.2 million active app customers and growth of 38% YoY

Our total number of customers has already surpassed pre- pandemic levels to reach 6.8 million active customers. This represents growth of 17% YoY.

Our online product origination journeys continue to drive growth

During 2Q-2022 we issued:

+225,000 digital cards

Growth of 16% YoY.

~200,000 passive digital accounts

Growth of 3.8x YoY.

We currently open more credit cards and checking accounts using online channels than physical channels. Online product openings are currently 57% of total product openings.

We continue to deepen relationships with our customers and increase their preference for our services

34% YoY in credit card purchases

Credit card purchases from merchants outside our ecosystem represent 63% of the flow.

1.3 million customers with simultaneous products

We increased the number of customers with credit cards and active checking accounts by 72%.

We achieved the second place by active checking accounts in Chile as of May 2022, after previously being in fifth place.

We have more than 1.3 million active checking accounts in Chile, 2.1x YoY

04

Highlights for the period

Marketplace

Falabella.com launched in Peru

A major target for our second most important market, which has attractive growth potential.

Falabella.com's integrated

platform combines the ecommerce businesses of our

Department Store, Home Improvement, and Supermarket formats, and adds thousands of Sellers from our Marketplace.

Our online sales are currently

US$684mn

GMV 2Q22 LTM

Online sales continue to grow, despite the slowdown

Online Penetration

Regional total

12% 2019

21% 2Q22 LTM

US$3,087

GMV 2Q22 LTM

Falabella.com app penetration

Chile

47% 2Q-2022

12%

36%

28%

24%

+167%

$946

$808

$684

$302

2Q19

2Q20

2Q21

2Q22

GMV (US$ mn)

Online Penetration

The year

on year slowdown in

Current sales are 2.7x our pre-

e-commerce growth is becoming

pandemic sales.

tangible in

Chile. However, online

sales are consolidating in terms of scale and penetration.

05

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 21:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 076 B 13 708 M 13 708 M
Net income 2022 455 B 516 M 516 M
Net Debt 2022 3 657 B 4 151 M 4 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 5 419 B 6 152 M 6 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 94 516
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart FALABELLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Falabella S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 160,00 CLP
Average target price 3 285,45 CLP
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Ashish Grover Chief Information Officer
Hernán Alberto Büchi Buc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.-22.27%6 120
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-12.20%7 474
TRENT LIMITED32.37%6 048
DILLARD'S, INC.21.79%5 229
MACY'S, INC.-31.02%4 894
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.44%4 488