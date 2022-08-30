Falabella S A : Earnings Release 2Q-2022

Gaston Bottazzini CEO of Falabella S.A. We achieved record group sales during the second quarter, US$ 3,299 million, up 16% YoY (highest ever for a second quarter), driven mainly by our banking business with our loan portfolio growing by 47% YoY, our Department Store sales across the region, and revenue recovery at our shopping centers. We continue to strengthen our physical-digital ecosystem, which now serves more than 37 million customers (+17% YoY), with a strong focus on attracting customers and strengthening our relationship with them by leveraging our loyalty program. The performance of our physical stores recovered, with regional sales growing by 7% during the quarter (totalizing US$ 2,609 million), which reaffirmed their role within the consumer shopping experience. We continued to reap the benefits of our accelerated investments in technology over the last few years. Our digital banking platform grew by 47% YoY in gross loans, totalizing US$ 7,307 million), strongly supported by our digital loan origination and product opening capabilities, which are fueling growth with lower customer acquisition costs. These capabilities continue to give traction to new card openings as we opened over 225,000

digital cards in Chile, Peru and Colombia during the quarter (+16% YoY). Online channels were used to process 61% of financial product origination over the last 12 months. On August 16, we launched the falabella.com integrated platform in Peru. This was a significant event that positioned us as the largest e- commerce company in Peru. This platform sold US$ 684 million over the last twelve months. We focus on providing the widest range of products, the best browsing experience that makes shopping easy through our website and app, and fast delivery. On August 10, we opened the first IKEA store in South America, which is a 15,000 sqm store in Santiago, Chile. The integration of IKEA into our retail proposition reaffirms our commitment to a unique and differentiated value proposition. IKEA has a brand with a unique hallmark and value proposition, which are fully complementary with our physical-digital ecosystem. People have rediscovered their homes in the last couple of years, which enhances the value of our home decoration retail proposal. We also opened our tenth Sodimac store in Mexico. This market holds tremendous potential for us, as it has a fragmented and under- penetrated home improvement segment that offers an attractive growth opportunity. Our loyalty program continues to grow, which is driving increased interaction with our customers throughout the region and reached 17.5 million participants (+34% YoY). Redemptions grew by 61% YoY during the quarter to reach 2.7 million, where 25% were fully digital.