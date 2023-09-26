CORPORATE PRESENTATION

2Q-2023

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

All numbers in this presentation are expressed as of LTM June 2023, converted to US Dollars and rounded to millions.

Physical and Digital ecosystem with diversified presence across Latin America

Key Financial Figures1

US$ 14.6 Bn

Total Revenue

US$ 3.2 Bn

GMV

US$ 3.0 Bn

TPV

US$ 0.8 Bn

EBITDA

US$ 13.1 Bn1

(-11% YoY)

Retailers revenue

US$ 502 MM2

(+15% YoY)

Mallplaza Revenue

+18.000 Sellers3

With sales in our Marketplace

T

US$ 784 MM2

(+ 14% YoY)

Third-party sales (3P)

37 MM2

Dispatches

clientes

sellers

US$ 8 Bn3

(-9% YoY)

Gross Loan Book

US$3.0 Bn2

(+2% YoY)

Total Payment Volume

+18.6 MM3

(+6% YoY)

Loyalty program participants

  1. Figures as of 2Q23, last twelve months (LTM). Home Improvement operation includes the businesses in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay. Mexico and Colombia do not consolidate in the financial statements.
  2. Figures as of 2Q23, last twelve months (LTM).
  3. Figures as of June 2023. Gross Loan Book includes CMR Mexico.

Constantly evolving to meet our customers' demands

Born over 130 years ago as a tailor shop, built a powerful model with important synergies, based on the virtuous circle between retail,

financial services and malls

Organic initiatives

1980

1993-5

1999

2006

2015

2018

2021

2022

Falabella

Entry to Argentina

Falabella.com

Falabella & CMR

Sodimac opens first

Integration of CMR and

Launch of

First IKEA

launches

and Colombia

launched in Chile

enter Colombia

Homecenter stores in

Banco Falabella Chile to

Falabella.com

opened in

CMR

Brazil and Uruguay

improve value proposal.

in Chile

LatAm, Chile

1889

1990

1998

2002

2020

Falabella starts

Falabella builds

Banco Falabella

First Tottus

Launch of Fpay

2022

as a tailor

its

launched in

opened in

and Fazil in

Launch of

shop

first shopping

Chile

Peru

Chile and Peru

Falabella.com

center Mall Plaza

in Peru

Mergers & Acquisitions

1993-5

Falabella acquires

Saga

2003

2004

2014

2016

2017

2018

Falabella &

Falabella

Sodimac acquires

Falabella & Soriana

The first Falabella-

Falabella announced

Sodimac merge

acquires

Maestro in Peru

form partnership to

Soriana credit card

the acquisition of 100%

San Francisco

2013

develop home

was issued in Mexico of Linio and signed an

in Chile

improvement and

MOU to develop and

Sodimac

financial services in

operate IKEA

acquires

Mexico

Dicico in Brazil

2023

Launch of

Falabella.com

in Colombia

Physical and Digital ecosystem with diversified presence across Latin America

Present in all major LatAm markets

7Countries

Key highlights of Falabella's platform:

  • Large market size
  • Growing young and middle class
  • Low banking penetration
  • Growth potential for the digital platform
  • Low relative physical penetration in retail compared to developed markets

Department

46 Stores

33 Stores

27 Stores

Stores

Home

88 Stores

55 Stores

40 Stores

7 Stores

54 Stores

4 Stores

12 Stores

Improvement

Supermarkets

72 Stores

88 Stores

Financial

2,980,274

1,280,511

1,604,208

555,412

Active credit

Active credit

Active credit

Active credit

Services

cards

cards

cards

cards

Real Estate

27 Malls

15 Malls

4 Malls

1. All figures as of June 2023. Home Improvement Chile includes IKEA.

