2Q-2023
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.
All numbers in this presentation are expressed as of LTM June 2023, converted to US Dollars and rounded to millions.
Physical and Digital ecosystem with diversified presence across Latin America
Key Financial Figures1
US$ 14.6 Bn
Total Revenue
US$ 3.2 Bn
GMV
US$ 3.0 Bn
TPV
US$ 0.8 Bn
EBITDA
US$ 13.1 Bn1
(-11% YoY)
Retailers revenue
US$ 502 MM2
(+15% YoY)
Mallplaza Revenue
+18.000 Sellers3
With sales in our Marketplace
T
US$ 784 MM2
(+ 14% YoY)
Third-party sales (3P)
37 MM2
Dispatches
clientes
sellers
US$ 8 Bn3
(-9% YoY)
Gross Loan Book
US$3.0 Bn2
(+2% YoY)
Total Payment Volume
+18.6 MM3
(+6% YoY)
Loyalty program participants
- Figures as of 2Q23, last twelve months (LTM). Home Improvement operation includes the businesses in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay. Mexico and Colombia do not consolidate in the financial statements.
- Figures as of 2Q23, last twelve months (LTM).
- Figures as of June 2023. Gross Loan Book includes CMR Mexico.
Constantly evolving to meet our customers' demands
Born over 130 years ago as a tailor shop, built a powerful model with important synergies, based on the virtuous circle between retail,
financial services and malls
Organic initiatives
1980
1993-5
1999
2006
2015
2018
2021
2022
Falabella
Entry to Argentina
Falabella.com
Falabella & CMR
Sodimac opens first
Integration of CMR and
Launch of
First IKEA
launches
and Colombia
launched in Chile
enter Colombia
Homecenter stores in
Banco Falabella Chile to
Falabella.com
opened in
CMR
Brazil and Uruguay
improve value proposal.
in Chile
LatAm, Chile
1889
1990
1998
2002
2020
Falabella starts
Falabella builds
Banco Falabella
First Tottus
Launch of Fpay
2022
as a tailor
its
launched in
opened in
and Fazil in
Launch of
shop
first shopping
Chile
Peru
Chile and Peru
Falabella.com
center Mall Plaza
in Peru
Mergers & Acquisitions
1993-5
Falabella acquires
Saga
2003
2004
2014
2016
2017
2018
Falabella &
Falabella
Sodimac acquires
Falabella & Soriana
The first Falabella-
Falabella announced
Sodimac merge
acquires
Maestro in Peru
form partnership to
Soriana credit card
the acquisition of 100%
San Francisco
2013
develop home
was issued in Mexico of Linio and signed an
in Chile
improvement and
MOU to develop and
Sodimac
financial services in
operate IKEA
acquires
Mexico
Dicico in Brazil
2023
Launch of
Falabella.com
in Colombia
Physical and Digital ecosystem with diversified presence across Latin America
Present in all major LatAm markets
7Countries
Key highlights of Falabella's platform:
- Large market size
- Growing young and middle class
- Low banking penetration
- Growth potential for the digital platform
- Low relative physical penetration in retail compared to developed markets
Department
46 Stores
33 Stores
27 Stores
Stores
Home
88 Stores
55 Stores
40 Stores
7 Stores
54 Stores
4 Stores
12 Stores
Improvement
Supermarkets
72 Stores
88 Stores
Financial
2,980,274
1,280,511
1,604,208
555,412
Active credit
Active credit
Active credit
Active credit
Services
cards
cards
cards
cards
Real Estate
27 Malls
15 Malls
4 Malls
1. All figures as of June 2023. Home Improvement Chile includes IKEA.
