Falabella S A : Presentación de Resultados 2Q-2021

EARNINGS CALL
Second Quarter 2021
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01
|
|
02
|
03
|
04
|
|
05
|
|
Differentiated
|
Scaling Up
|
Financing and
|
Data Analytics
|
Technological
|
|
Value
|
Logistics
|
Payments
|
and Business
|
Platform
|
Proposition
|
And Fulfillment
|
|
Intelligence
|
Development
Building a digital ecosystem leveraged on our unmatched
physical assets
3
FALABELLA LAUNCHES NEW E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
We continue to simplify the shopping experience for our customers in Chile, offering in one place the entire assortment of Department Stores (Falabella Retail), Home Improvement (Sodimac), Supermarkets (Tottus), combined with our Marketplace offering, which provides an expanded catalog from thousands of local and international small and medium-sized sellers.
Regional Platform
US$ 4.1 bn 14.000
GMV Sellers
2Q-2021 LTM
45 Distribution centers
29 Transfer centers
1.443.956 sqm
Logistics Centers
|
+8 million
|
+180 million
|
+35 million
|
SKU's
|
Visits per
|
Orders delivered
|
|
|
2Q-2021 LTM
Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.
Disclaimer
Falabella SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:07 UTC.