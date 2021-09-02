Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Falabella S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FALABELLA   CLP3880F1085

FALABELLA S.A.

(FALABELLA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange - 09/01
3050 CLP   -0.49%
11:22aFALABELLA S A : Presentación de Resultados 2Q-2021
PU
08/31FALABELLA S A : Earnings Release 2Q-2021
PU
08/24FALABELLA S A : launches new e-commerce platform and unveils new branding for .com
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Falabella S A : Presentación de Resultados 2Q-2021

09/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EARNINGS CALL

Second Quarter 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the company's financial statements, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

OUR STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

01

02

03

04

05

Differentiated

Scaling Up

Financing and

Data Analytics

Technological

Value

Logistics

Payments

and Business

Platform

Proposition

And Fulfillment

Intelligence

Development

Building a digital ecosystem leveraged on our unmatched

physical assets

3

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PERIOD

4

FALABELLA LAUNCHES NEW E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

We continue to simplify the shopping experience for our customers in Chile, offering in one place the entire assortment of Department Stores (Falabella Retail), Home Improvement (Sodimac), Supermarkets (Tottus), combined with our Marketplace offering, which provides an expanded catalog from thousands of local and international small and medium-sized sellers.

Regional Platform

US$ 4.1 bn 14.000

GMV Sellers

2Q-2021 LTM

45 Distribution centers

29 Transfer centers

1.443.956 sqm

Logistics Centers

+8 million

+180 million

+35 million

SKU's

Visits per

Orders delivered

2Q-2021 LTM

month

5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Falabella SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FALABELLA S.A.
11:22aFALABELLA S A : Presentación de Resultados 2Q-2021
PU
08/31FALABELLA S A : Earnings Release 2Q-2021
PU
08/24FALABELLA S A : launches new e-commerce platform and unveils new branding for .c..
PU
05/12Falabella S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/10FALABELLA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10FALABELLA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
02/23Falabella S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
2020Falabella S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
2020Flora Beauty Signs Agreement With Multinational Retailer Falabella to Distrib..
CI
2020Falabella Reportedly Seeks Partner or Buyer for Its Argentina Business
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 220 B 13 297 M 13 297 M
Net income 2021 349 B 455 M 455 M
Net Debt 2021 2 929 B 3 810 M 3 810 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 7 652 B 9 961 M 9 955 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 89 730
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart FALABELLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Falabella S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 050,00 CLP
Average target price 3 573,33 CLP
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gastón Bottazzini Chief Executive Officer
Alejandro González Dale Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Solari Donaggio Chairman
Helder Mao de Ferro Chief Information Officer
Hernán Alberto Büchi Buc Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALABELLA S.A.15.97%10 010
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED15.13%9 450
KOHL'S CORPORATION41.07%8 960
MACY'S, INC.100.36%7 044
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED63.98%5 786
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED14.07%4 910