Falabella S A : Proposal for Independent Director - Alejandro Picos
Educational Background
Board Positions and Experience
Business in Electronic Engineering, Simón Bolívar University
MBA in IESA, Cornell University
Has served in executive positions:
Chief Business Officer, Uivity (ex TODO1) (2022 - present)
VP of Enterprise Data Services, Paypal (2016 - 2022)
Head of Technology, Processes and Business Intelligence, Santander Bank (2014 - 2016)
Transformation Managing Director, Citibank (2010 - 2014)
VP Strategic Initiatives, Fannie Mae (2006 - 2010)
VP Global Financial Services, Unisys (2003 - 2006)
Partner, Office Manager of the Business Technology Officer, McKinsey & Co. (1992 - 2003)
|Sales 2023
|
12 545 B
15 452 M
15 452 M
|Net income 2023
|
320 B
395 M
395 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
4 467 B
5 503 M
5 503 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|13,8x
|Yield 2023
|1,02%
|Capitalization
|
4 503 B
5 474 M
5 547 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,65x
|Nbr of Employees
|91 278
|Free-Float
|45,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|1 795,00 CLP
|Average target price
|2 183,64 CLP
|Spread / Average Target
|21,7%