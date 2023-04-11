|
Falabella S A : Proposal for Independent Director - Andrés Roccatagliata
Andrés Roccatagliata
Educational
• Commercial Engineer from Universidad of Santiago, with the second highest distinction
Background
in academic achievement
Board Positions and Experience
Has been a member of the Board of Directors of Transbank, Redbanc, Compañía de Seguros Santander, Fondos Mutuos Santander and Banco Ripley (Chile and Peru)
Between 2018 and 2022 he served as CEO of Empresa Nacional del Petróleo
Between 2008 and 2018 he served as Country Manager and CEO of Ripley Chile
Between 1987 and 2008 he worked at Banco Santander, in different positions, including Manager of the Commercial Banking Division
Activities in
Non-Profit • Member of the Honor circle of the University of Santiago
Organizations
