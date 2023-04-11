|
Falabella S A : Proposal for Independent Director - Germán Quiroga
Educational Background
Board Positions and Experience
-
Electronic Engineer, Military Engineering (IME)
-
Master in Digital Systems, Polytechnic School (USP)
-
Serves as Director in the following companies:
-
-
AMMO Varejo (2021 - present)
-
Kalunga (2021 - present)
-
C&A Brasil (2019 - present)
-
Centauro (2017 - present)
-
Cobasi (2017 - present)
-
GOL Linhas Aéreas (2016 - present)
-
Partner in HiPartners Capital&Work (2021 - present)
-
Partner in Venddor S.A. (2021 - present)
-
Partner & Co-Founder of Supply4Med (2019 - present)
-
Partner in Onmi55 (2017 - present)
-
Was founder and CEO of Pontofrio.com, Nova PontoCom, Cnova (2008 - 2017)
-
Was CIO and CMO of Cyrela Brasil Realty (2004 - 2008)
-
Was founder, CIO and CMO of Americanas.com (1999 - 2004)
Disclaimer
Falabella SA published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 18:17:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about FALABELLA S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
12 545 B
15 452 M
15 452 M
|Net income 2023
|
320 B
395 M
395 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
4 467 B
5 503 M
5 503 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|13,8x
|Yield 2023
|1,02%
|
|Capitalization
|
4 503 B
5 474 M
5 547 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,65x
|Nbr of Employees
|91 278
|Free-Float
|45,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FALABELLA S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|1 795,00 CLP
|Average target price
|2 183,64 CLP
|Spread / Average Target
|21,7%