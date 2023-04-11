Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Alfredo Moreno

Industrial Civil Engineer from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, where he graduated with the Highest Distinction (Summa cum laude)

MBA from the University of Chicago

Received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Booth School of Business, University of Chicago

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs (2010 - 2014), Social Development (2018 - 2019) and Public Works (2019 - 2022)

Has served, among others, as Director if the following companies:

Banco de Chile

Leasing Andino S.A.

Falabella S.A.C.I.

Sodimac S.A.

Derco S.A.

Empresas Banmédica S.A.

Penta Vida S.A.

Director of several companies in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia

Has assumed as President in:

Chilean Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC)

ICARE

Teletón Foundation

Vice president of "Paz Ciudadana"

Vice president of "Organización Internacional de Teletones (ORITEL)"

Has also developed his own companies, such as: