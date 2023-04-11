|
Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Alfredo Moreno
Educational
Background
Board Positions and Experience
-
Industrial Civil Engineer from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, where he graduated with the Highest Distinction (Summa cum laude)
-
MBA from the University of Chicago
-
Received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Booth School of Business, University of Chicago
-
Former Minister of Foreign Affairs (2010 - 2014), Social Development (2018 - 2019) and Public Works (2019 - 2022)
-
Has served, among others, as Director if the following companies:
-
-
Banco de Chile
-
Leasing Andino S.A.
-
Falabella S.A.C.I.
-
Sodimac S.A.
-
Derco S.A.
-
Empresas Banmédica S.A.
-
Penta Vida S.A.
-
Director of several companies in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia
-
Has assumed as President in:
-
-
Chilean Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC)
-
ICARE
-
Teletón Foundation
-
Vice president of "Paz Ciudadana"
-
Vice president of "Organización Internacional de Teletones (ORITEL)"
-
Has also developed his own companies, such as:
-
-
Editorial Santiago
-
Telemercados Europa
