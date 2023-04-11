Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Carlo Solari
Carlo Solari Donaggio
Director of Falabella S.A. since 2011, currently Chairman
Educational
•
Civil Engineer from Universidad Católica de Chile, where he graduated magna cum
laude
Background
•
MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania
Board Positions and Experience
Activities in
Non-Profit
Organizations
Member of the Board of Directors of Plaza S.A., Falabella Inversiones Financieras S.A., Hipermercados Tottus S.A., Falabella Perú S.A., Inversiones Falabella de Colombia S.A, and Servicios Financieros Soriana. Previously served as board member in Falabella Retail S.A., Banco Falabella and Sodimac
Previously served as Managing Director of Megeve, Associate in Booz Allen & Hamilton and in different positions in Falabella Retail S.A.
Advisory member of "Centro de Estudios Públicos", a leading public policy think tank in Chile
Vice president of "Paz Ciudadana"
Advisory member of Aptus, a non-profit organization supporting the education of low-income children
Previously served as advisory member of the Board of Directors for Wharton Latin America