Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Carlo Solari

Member of the Board of Directors of Plaza S.A., Falabella Inversiones Financieras S.A., Hipermercados Tottus S.A., Falabella Perú S.A., Inversiones Falabella de Colombia S.A, and Servicios Financieros Soriana. Previously served as board member in Falabella Retail S.A., Banco Falabella and Sodimac

Previously served as Managing Director of Megeve, Associate in Booz Allen & Hamilton and in different positions in Falabella Retail S.A.

Advisory member of "Centro de Estudios Públicos", a leading public policy think tank in Chile

Vice president of "Paz Ciudadana"

Advisory member of Aptus, a non-profit organization supporting the education of low-income children