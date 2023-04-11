|
Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Enrique Ostale
Educational Background
Board Positions and Experience
Commercial Engineer from Adolfo Ibáñez University, Viña del Mar
Master of Science, London School of Economics and Political Science
Has served as Director:
OSOJI Robotics Corporation Chile Spa (2022 - present)
LATAM Airlines (2020 - 2022)
Walmex (WALMEX.MX) (2013 - 2022)
Walmart Chile S.A. (2013 - 2020)
Has served in executive positions in the following companies:
EVP and CEO Walmart Latam, Africa & UK (2017 -2020)
EVP and CEO Walmart Latam, Africa & India (2016 -2017)
EVP and CEO Walmart Latam (2013 -2015)
CEO Walmart Chile (2006-2012)
Dean of the Business School of Adolfo Ibáñez University (2002 - 2006)
CEO of Mercurio Online (2000-2002)
DYS S.A. Chile (1989 - 2000)
Has been a member of different councils:
Council of Americas (2016 - 2020)
Consumer Goods Forum - Latam Chapter (2016 - 2020)
US India Business Council (2015 - 2016)
Directive Council and Vice president of ICARE - Chile (2002 - 2013)
