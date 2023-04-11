Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - José Luis del Río
04/11/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
José Luis del Río Goudie
Director of Falabella S.A. since 2003
Educational
Background
Board Positions and Experience
Activities in
Non-Profit
Organizations
Industrial Engineer from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, and has a masters from Lancaster University, UK
Has been a member of the Boards of Sodimac, Falabella Inversiones Financieras S.A. and Hipermercado Tottus S.A.
President of Empresas Dersa e Inder SpA., Co-Founder and President of Pesquera Friosur S.A. and Salmones Friosur S.A.. Board member of Tecnofast, Aceros Aza and Grupo Alto
Founder and Board member of Austral Capital Partners S.A. (Ventura Capital Fund)
Director of several non-profit organizations and foundations such as Endeavor Foundation (Chile), Carmen Goudie Foundation (family foundation for developing education in Chile), Juntos Podemos Foundation, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the President of Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Vice president of the National Fisheries Society, and founder of Old Georgians Association.