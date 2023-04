Falabella S A : Proposal from Controlling Group - Juan Carlos Cortés

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with mention in Economics from the University of Nevada, United States

Member of the Board of Directors of Hipermercados Tottus S.A. and Dinalsa SpA. He previously served in Sodimac, Banco Falabella and Falabella Retail S.A

Director of several companies, including Corinvest S.A., David del Curto, Blumar and Itata

Founder and President of Corso Inversiones, the family office of Cortés Solari family